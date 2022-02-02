In a fresh twist in the lead-up to the Uttar Pradesh election, Congress decided to not field any candidate against SP chief Akhilesh Yadav as well as his uncle Shivpal Yadav. The ex-UP CM is contesting the Assembly polls for the first time and filed his nomination papers from Karhal on Monday. Falling under the Mainpuri Lok Sabha constituency which is considered Mulayam Singh Yadav's turf, the Karhal seat has been won by SP since 1993 barring 2002 when BJP's Sobaran Singh Yadav emerged victorious. The latter joined SP subsequently and has been the winning candidate of the Akhilesh Yadav-led party since 2007.

On the other hand, Shivpal Yadav is fighting the polls from Jaswantnagar, a seat which he has won continuously since 1996. Congress' move is seen as a last-minute strategy as it had nominated Gyanvati Yadav as its Karhal candidate on January 13 itself. However, AICC's Mainpuri coordinator Manish Shah explained that Yadav didn't file her nomination on Tuesday on the instructions of the high command. This development assumes significance as Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had hinted at Congress forging a post-poll alliance in UP with all parties except BJP.

Speaking to the media on January 21, Vadra remarked, "The door is closed for BJP but open for other parties. Samajwadi Party and BJP are practicing a similar style of politics because they are benefitting from that kind of politics. We are saying common people should benefit, issues of development should be raised. The parties who go ahead on the basis of communalism and casteism have only an agenda. They benefit each other".

In the 2017 polls, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. While the Akhilesh Yadav-led party joined hands with BSP for the 2019 Lok Sabha election, it did not field any candidate against Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi from Amethi and Rae Bareli respectively. This time, SP has forged an alliance with PSP(L), Mahan Dal, OP Rajbhar's SBSP, RLD and the Apna Dal faction of Krishna Patel.

Union Minister to take on Akhilesh Yadav

Aiming to pose a challenge to the SP chief, BJP gave the Karhal poll ticket to Union Minister SP Singh Baghel. Since the Cabinet reshuffle in July 2021, he has been serving as the Minister of State for Law and Justice. A sitting MP from Agra, Baghel was elected to the Lok Sabha in 1998, 1999 and 2004 on an SP ticket. After being suspended from the party, he joined BSP for a few years before switching allegiance to BJP in 2014.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, he won from the Tundla seat as a BJP candidate. Baghel has unsuccessfully contested against Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav and Ram Gopal Yadav's son Akshay in the past. After filing his nomination papers on Monday, he exuded confidence in defeating the ex-UP CM.