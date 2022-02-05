Owaisi Blames BJP For Meerut Attack, Claims He Was Shot At For Speaking About 'hissedari'

Two days after shots were fired at Asaduddin Owaisi's vehicle near Chhajarsi toll in Uttar Pradesh, the All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief alleged that the attack stemmed from his criticism of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state and the Centre. Owaisi's vehicle was attacked on Thursday, February 3, when he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut.

While addressing a public rally, the AIMIM chief said, "If someone succeeds in killing me, please do not shed tears. Those two people fired four bullets in my car. If God wants to protect someone, no one can kill him. And I firmly believe that unless nature and god decides, no one can kill you, no one can harm you. Those who fired bullets in my car are the same people who killed Mahatma Gandhi. I am not scared of death let me tell you. I am not scared of the attackers, and your firings cannot suppress my voice."

Attacking the BJP over the incident, Owaisi said, "You want to know why I was attacked? Because I look directly into the eyes of the BJP and talk about rights of the poor people, because I talk about 'hissedari'. When I raise my voice despite following the Constitutional norms, these people do not understand. They think Owasi's voice should be silenced with bullets. If you have the courage, shoot me once again."

Later while speaking to the media, the AIMIM chief urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to investigate the attack, urging the BJP-led Centre to understand "why these kind of people are getting radicalised."

"You make such big claims. You had said that crimes have come to an end in the state. I also want to say the BJP-led Centre that please understand as to why these kind of people are getting radicalised. If you do not take a note of this then the rule of law will end the rule of guns will begin."

Asaduddin Owaisi's convoy attacked

On Thursday, assailants fired shots at Owaisi's vehicle near the Chhajarsi toll plaza while he was heading to Delhi after campaigning in Kithaur, Meerut. As his car's tyres got punctured due to the bullets, he had to leave the site in another vehicle.

Later that day, Republic Media Network accessed CCTV footage which showed one attacker in a red hoodie running after Owaisi's convoy, with his accomplice in a white hoodie firing a gun at the Chhajarsi toll plaza. The state police have so far arrested two accused, namely, Sachin and Shubham, in connection with the case. A day earlier, Owaisi was provided Z security cover by the Ministry of Home Affairs. The AIMIM chief later turned down the Z security cover, stating that he is not scared of death.