Owaisi Weighs In On 'lal Topi' Faceoff, Says 'BJP Attempting To Communalise UP Polls'

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi weighed in on the face-off between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday alleging that BJP was attempting to 'communalise' elections through jibes like 'topiwaale' and 'lungiwaale'. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Owaisi remarked that these kinds of statements by the saffron party would continue since it wanted to make the elections 'communal'.

When asked to opine on the 'red cap' jibe by PM Modi, Owaisi said, "Statements made by BJP Ministers like 'topiwaale', 'lungiwaale', 'bhaijaan', these kinds of remarks will continue, because BJP wants to make these elections communal."

Taking swipe at Samajwadi Party, PM Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that people with 'laal topi' (Red caps) cared only about the 'red sirens' and had nothing to do with the pain and issues of citizens. Addressing a rally, Modi jibed the 'red caps' only needed power to fill their coffers and to provide freedom to the mafia. Red caps are a trademark for Akhilesh Yadav-led Samajwadi Party and their workers. In response, Akhilesh Yadav retorted that the issue is about how BJP will handle the matters like unemployment and hunger and not of the colour of the cap.

AIMIM looking for allies?

Meanwhile, discussing AIMIM's strategy for UP Polls 2022, Asaduddin Owaisi revealed that the decision to ally with small or big parties would be taken by AIMIM State President Shaukat Ali. "We are working on our preparations for elections. Every election, we work on succeeding and strategizing. Shaukat Sahab (State President for UP) will elaborate on who we are allying with, be it small or large parties. In UP, we have decided to contest 100 seats," he said.

Earlier, AIMIM had refuted talks of an alliance with the Samajwadi Party and had urged SP chief Akhilesh Yadav to reach out to them instead. "OP Rajbhar (SBSP chief) is saying that Akhilesh ji is ready to give 10-15 seats to AIMIM and such talks are going on. I want to ask Rajbhar ji 'Who are you misleading? Who are you talking to in my party?' I am the UP in-charge and Asad Sahab had tasked me with alliance talks," said AIMIM state chief Syed Asim Waqar.

The 403-seat Uttar Pradesh Legislative Assembly will go to the polls in 2022.

