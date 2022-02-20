PM Modi Targets SP After 2008 Ahmedabad Blasts Verdict; Recalls How Cycle-bombs Were Used

Two days after the unprecedented verdict by a special court that sentenced 38 convicts in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case to capital punishment while 11 others were awarded life imprisonment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday described the whole incident from the time he was the CM of Gujarat. Launching a heavy & damning attack on the Samajwadi Party (SP), he stated that the bombs were planted on cycles, which is coincidentally the election symbol of the SP. This attack comes amid the ongoing third phase of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly Elections.

'Every Indian should definitely know about 2008 Ahmedabad blasts case': PM Modi

Addressing a massive political rally in Hardoi of Uttar Pradesh, PM Modi stated, "All of you saw that just two days ago, the convicts of 2008 Ahmedabad blasts were punished. Those who wanted to destroy us Indians were convicted by the court. Several terrorists have been awarded capital punishment. Today. I am especially mentioning this case because a few political parties have always been sympathetic towards such terrorists. Just for the sake of vote-bank, these politics have always been soft on terrorists. This is extremely dangerous for the security of the Nation, and that is why every single Indian should definitely know about this matter."

'I am so surprised, why did they use cycles for the blasts?' PM Modi

Citing that some bombs in the 2008 Ahmedabad blasts were planted on cycles, which is also the party symbol of the SP, the PM further stated, "The Gujarat blasts were carried out in two ways - first there were blasts at 50-60 places in the city at once, and after two hours, a car was parked near a hospital, to kill the relatives of the victims, that was probably the first time there was a blast in a hospital. Several people lost their lives. But what did the terrorists do? have you seen the polling symbol of the Samajwadi Party (cycle)? All the bombs in the initial blasts were planted on cycles, near places where common people go to buy groceries. I am so surprised, why did they use cycles?"

The Prime Minister didn't mention the sensational revelation from the court verdict that the hospital blast had also meant to target him personally by correctly presuming he would visit hospitals in the aftermath of the blasts.

Slamming SP further for being soft towards terrorists, PM Modi added, "Here in UP, in 2006, there was a bomb blast in Kashi, including the Sankat Mockak Mandir, that was the time when Samajwadi Party was the ruling party in the state. In 2013, when SP came back to power, they decided to take back the cases against the accused of the blasts in Kashi. Is this acceptable? Do you want to give a chance to such people?"

Ahmedabad serial blasts: 38 convicts sentenced to death

On Friday, a court in Gujarat awarded death sentences to 38 convicts of the serial blasts that killed 56 people and injured over 200 in the state capital. Another 11 convicts were sentenced to life imprisonment. The court held that the 2008 blasts were a conspiracy to eliminate the then Gujarat CM and now PM Narendra Modi. As per the court order, some of the bombs were planted at hospitals where blast victims from other sites were admitted, keeping in mind the possibility of PM Modi visiting the patients.

In the order, the court termed the case as the 'rarest of rare' and ordered that 38 convicts in the case be hanged till death. These 38 people were convicted under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 302 (murder) and 120B (criminal conspiracy) and provisions of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA).