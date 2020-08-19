Sushant Death Case: Republic TV's Top 20 Newsbreaks In Its Relentless Investigation

Republic Media Network had led the investigation in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case and one of the first to reveal explosive details that didn't appear in the Mumbai Police investigation. Now that the Supreme Court has ordered the probe to be taken over by the CBI, here are the top newsbreaks that Republic broke over its course of investigation:

Newsbreak 1

WHY WERE THERE 2 AMBULANCES?

Republic TV revealed how there were two ambulances at Sushant Singh Rajput's residence on June 14. The videos of the two ambulances present at Rajput's building Mount Blanc raised questions on Sandip Ssingh's suspicious version of 'one ambulance present' version.

The visual evidence shows how the staff at the crime scene was heard shouting, 'Lilavati, Lilavati', a private hospital which is just 6-minutes away from Sushant's house. Sandip Ssingh who was among the few to reach Sushant's house told Republic TV, "The police had called the ambulance and there was only one ambulance as I was there. The body was taken by the Police. I was at my home due to Corona and received a call from Mahesh Shetty about Sushant's death."

Full story here

Newsbreak 2

TAPE THAT HINTS AT COVERUP

Sushant's aide claims that he personally spoke to Sandip Ssingh's associate who gave him the party's details that was held at Disha Salian's residence. Sushant's aide also alleged that 'big guys called Disha' but she had already 'informed Sushant' about this.

Full story here

Newsbreak 3

WHAT'S SANDIP SSINGH'S ROLE?

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, Sushant Singh Rajput's aide, revealed shocking details in a sting operation and raised questions on Sandip Ssingh's role in covering up the actor's death. Sandip Ssingh has been claiming that he was a close friend of actor Sushant Singh Rajput but in an exclusive one-on-one conversation with Arnab Goswami on The Debate, Ssingh's statements and details from June 14 (when Sushant died), did not appear to add up and showed inconsistencies.

Full story here

Newsbreak 4

THE PITHANI INCONSISTENCIES

Republic Media TV tracked down the ambulance driver and owner who were present at the actor's residence on June 14. The sensational investigative report by Republic TV not only exposed major inconsistencies in Siddharth Pithani's statements but also raised questions in the investigation by Mumbai Police. With two ambulances present on June 14 at Sushant's residence, there are now 3 versions on who brought Sushant Singh Rajput's body down.

Full story here

Newsbreak 5

WHO BROUGHT THE BODY DOWN?

With two ambulances present on June 14 at Sushant's residence, there are now three versions on who brought Sushant Singh Rajput's body down.

Version 1: Akshay Bandgar says, 'Brought the body down myself'

Version 2: Laxman Bandgar says, 'Police brought down the body'

Version 3: Siddharth Pithani says, 'I took the knife and cut cloth'

Full story here

Newsbreak 6

THE LOCKSMITH MYSTERY

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, about six locksmiths with their shops in the vicinity of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput's flat in Bandra were questioned on whether Mumbai Police approached them for interrogation regarding the case. All six of them unanimously denied any such occurrence, further revealing that media persons have often spoken to them but no one from Mumbai Police has asked them for any details.

Republic TV's sting operation was initiated to gather information on one locksmith who, according to Sushant Singh Raj's cook Neeraj Singh, was paid Rs. 2000 by Siddharth Pithani, the actor's flatmate, to break down the door of the bedroom where Sushant had allegedly committed suicide on June 14. However, the sting operation seems to have unveiled more evidence of the perfunctory investigation conducted by Mumbai Police in the actor's death probe.

Full story here

Newsbreak 7

'RHEA ADMINISTERED DRUGS'

In a Republic Media Network exclusive, Sushant Singh Rajput's fitness trainer in a sting operation claimes that Sushant didn't take medicines on his own, they were administered by girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty. The trainer in the video also said that he spoke to Sushant two weeks before his death. Samee Ahmed, Sushant's trainer in the sting investigation is heard saying that things were 'different' when he was with Rhea.

Full story here

Newsbreak 8

SSR FRIEND: SUSHANT & DISHA MURDERED

Ganesh Hiwarkar, Choreographer and friend of Sushant, has made some shocking revelations while speaking with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami. Hiwarkar said he knows who all were present at the party where Sushant's ex-manager Disha Salian died and claimed that the same people visited Sushant's flat too a day before he was found dead.

Full story here

Newsbreak 9

SSR FRIEND: SAME KILLERS BEHIND SSR & DISHA DEATH

The actor's close friend and choreographer, Ganesh Hiwarkar, on Republic TV's 9 PM The Debate claimed that there were 5-6 people present at Sushant's house on 13th June. He also further stated that Sushant knew the truth about Disha Salian's death and wanted to hold a press conference about the same.

Full story here

Newsbreak 10

WAS SUSHANT'S MONEY SIPHONED OFF?

Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against the late actor's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and five others at Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station. Republic TV accessed the FIR in which, among other things, is it alleged that around Rs 15 crore was withdrawn from Sushant Singh Rajput's bank account in the last year and transferred to accounts that had no link with him.

Full story here

Newsbreak 11

RHEA'S CALLS TO TOP MUMBAI POLICE OFFICER

Republic TV accessed details of Rhea Chakraborty and Abhishek Trimukhe, Bandra DCP. The details suggest that Rhea and senior cop Trimukhe exchanged 4 calls and one text message.

Full story here

Newsbreak 12

SSR FAMILY'S WHATSAPP TEXT TO MUMBAI POLICE

Sushant Singh Rajput’s father KK Singh claimed that the Mumbai Police did not take action after informing them on February 25 of the late actor’s life being in danger. He added that even after his death, they have not taken action on the names mentioned in that request.

Full story here

Newsbreak 13

NO TAKERS FOR SUICIDE THEORY

The theory of Sushant committing suicide gets demolished in yet another testimony by Republic TV. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Sushant's former PA, Shabbir who worked for the actor from 2017 to 2019, joined the chorus of the many testimonies recorded by Republic Network, slamming the suicide narrative around Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

Full story here

Newsbreak 14

SUSHANT'S DIARY ACCESSED

Details of Sushant Singh Rajput’s ambitious plans and projects have been revealed through the notes that the late actor made in his diary. The Chhichhore star, who had studied Engineering and had keen interest in Physics and Astronomy, had plans to set up a production house, an IT startup, and create a gaming code. The details once again proved that he was excited about his long-term plans, unlike the narrative of depression and suicide that is being linked to his death.

Full story here

Newsbreak 15

'MYSTERY GIRL' ON JUNE 14TH

Republic TV accessed explosive material from June 14 which has brought to light the presence of a 'mystery girl' entering the building premises the day the late actor was allegedly found hanging in his flat. In a set of 4 tapes and 2 pictures accessed by Republic TV, the presence of another man - allegedly Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's staff member- in black carrying a black bag in and out of the house has also surfaced.

Full story here

Newsbreak 16

SSR BUILDING GUARD ADMITS STRANGERS WERE ALLOWED

Shortly after Republic TV accessed explosive tapes highlighting the presence of a 'mystery woman' who entered Sushant's building the day he was found hanging, the network carried out a sting operation on the Mont Blanc building's security guard who had seemingly allowed the 'mystery woman' inside that day.

Republic TV approached the guard at the gate showing him the image of the mystery woman, asking him whether he had seen her before, to which the guard responded, "I can't recognise this person," after confirming that he indeed was on duty on June 14. On being asked whether a girl like this lived in the building premises, the guard seemed unsure, studying the picture once again.

Full story here

Newsbreak 17

THE ZAVERI WHATSAPP CHAT

Once again exposing the motivated Bollywood lobby and associated cabal which spread the false 'depression' narrative in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case, Republic Media Network's special investigative team (SIT) accessed WhatsApp proof. Republic Media Network has accessed Sushant's WhatsApp conversation with his close friend Kushal Zaveri. 13 days before he was found dead on June 14, Sushant told Kushal Zaveri that he was working on himself "spiritually" and was "trying to grow."

Full story here

Newsbreak 18

SSR'S CLOSE FRIEND JUNKS DEPRESSION THEORY

Sushant Singh Rajput's friend Smita in interaction with Republic TV Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami claimed that the actor was 'scared for his life' after Disha Salian's death. She quoted Sushant's sister Mitu Singh and said, "Sushant told her that he was scared and wanted to leave the city after Disha's death."

Full story here

Newsbreak 19

SSR'S FRIEND ALLEGES THREAT TO LIFE

Newsbreak 20

WHERE IS HOUSE STAFFER DIPESH SAWANT?

Sushant Singh Rajput’s staff Dipesh Sawant, who has been ‘missing’ from the last few days, has left Mumbai, Republic TV sources can confirm. After his family had given evasive answers about his whereabouts, it has also been revealed that he was not living with his family, but instead with his friends. Dipesh also seems to be the person spotted on the day of the late actor’s death, who was seen fidgeting at the location and running with a black bag in his hand.

Full story here

