Koo’s Multi-lingual Feature Empowers Indians To Express Themselves In Several Languages

With approximately 560 million internet subscribers, only second to China, India is one of the largest and fastest-growing markets for digital consumers. As per a projection by Statista, India's internet users will grow to 666.4 million by 2023. While India continues to digitize activities rapidly, language continues to be a barrier as only 10% of the Indian population is well-versed with English, while most Indians prefer communicating in their regional language or Hindi. This language diversity creates a significant gap in language equality and the ability to access digital services. In India, where linguistic diversity plays an important role, social media apps must help users express themselves in their regional languages. Koo, India's home-grown microblogging site, enables users to express themselves in several languages.

In partnership with Koo, Republic Media Network presents 'Bharat Ki Aawaz.' This unique show emphasizes the importance of India's linguistic diversity & how indigenous apps like Koo give users a platform to express their views & opinions in several languages. The episode had an esteemed guest panel that consisted of notable personalities like Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo app; Phaneesh Gururaj, Tech Head, Koo app; Rekha Rao, Academician & Social Activist, Sirjan Pal Singh, CEO, Kalam Centre. The episode was an insightful discussion with each panelist sharing their expertise & views on various topics discussed.

"We noticed that English was the only mode of connecting with other users on all global platforms, which means that most of our population wasn't able to communicate with others. After seeing this, we decided to create a product that would provide a platform for all Indians, especially those who can't express themselves in English, to voice their opinions. For a democracy to function smoothly, every citizen must have a platform to voice their opinions. That's how a multi-lingual microblogging platform like Koo was founded." says Mayank Bidawatka, Co-founder, Koo App.

"India has been witnessing a surge in the number of social media users. However, almost 90% of social media users aren't comfortable with English as a primary language. Our strategy is that to onboard every Indian without language as a barrier. We are constantly working to include the different Indian languages to give more Indians a platform to express themselves." Phaneesh Gururajan, Technical Head, Koo App

Koo is a home-grown microblogging site that was launched in March 2020 by a Bengaluru-based start-up. The app won the Atmanirbhar App Challenge organized by the Indian government last August. While it offers many exciting features, Koo's multi-lingual feature is what sets it apart from other social media platforms. As India moves towards a new era or digitization, it imperative that we promote & encourage indigenous apps like Koo.