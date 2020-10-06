Meet Indian Brands That Are Innovating, Adapting & Evolving Towards 'Aatmanirbharta'

VoiceWhat, in association with Republic Media Network, presents 'Self-Reliant India, Brands & Leaders. It is a show that discovers resilient Indian brands paving the way towards making India a self-reliant nation. It emphasizes the innovative & technological advancements made by Indian brands that contribute to the Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision. The episodes are divided into two segments, with each component focusing on the growth & development of various Indian brands.

Acer is a brand associated with innovation & technological progress. The brand is on a mission to provide lighter, affordable & accessible products to everyone across the country. Established in Bengaluru in 1999, Acer India has always strived towards bridging the country's digital divide. Representing Acer India was Harish Kohli, President & MD, Acer India.

"Acer has always believed in two aspects; one is new technology at an affordable price & empowering people. So, we're usually the first to bring forth as far as the more modern products are concerned globally. When we started 20 years, there was a lack of about a year, year and a half between India & global offerings. But India has caught up entirely over the many many years. So, when the announcement globally happens, we announce the same products at the same time in India." says Harish Kohli, President & MD, Acer India.

Digitoonz Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd. is another resilient Indian brand. The company has worked on leading animation shows like Rick & Morty, Dr. Who & Ninja Turtles. Established in 2009, the company has grown into a family of 400 employees that focus on providing quality animation services. Digitoonz is steadily carving out a place for India as a global leader in the animation industry. To represent Digitoonz Media & Entertainment Pvt. Ltd was Vikas Kumar, Founder & CEO, Digitoonz.

"I started Digitoonz in 2009 with my classmate & friend Nadeem. At that time, we were a very small company with a workforce of just 4 to 5 people. Most of the companies here are either from E-learning, Corporates, Consultancies, software development, and industries. When we started here in Delhi, it was like finding water in a desert." says Vikas Kumar, CEO & Founder, Digitoonz.

He adds, "People laughed at us because it is all about South India, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Hyderabad, and Bengaluru when you talk about animation. Delhi isn't a favourable market to explore animation as the resource available are incredibly scarce. Currently, we are the largest animation studio in India and operate from different parts of the country and globally from the US. We've been working on Emmy Award-winning shows with global recognition."

Brands like Acer & Digitoonz that innovate, adapt & evolve with the changing times are sure to emerge as leaders in the long run. These resilient brands are constantly working to make India a self-reliant nation.