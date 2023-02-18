VoiceWhat Special: Decoding One Of The Largest Digital Lenders, Online PSB Loans' Story

Dozens of Indian brands are shaping the future of India and paving the nation's way to becoming a self-reliant superpower. VoiceWhat - Self-Reliant India Brands and Leaders in association with Republic Media Network has brought a series about such inspiring brands that are constantly innovating to improve efficiency, quality and increase self-sufficiency in the Indian market. The latest episode tells the story of India's largest market disruptor in the digital lending space, Online PSB Loans.

The Online PSB Loans story

In the credit marketplace, PSB Loans has state-of-the-art AI and a robust automated finance ecosystem, thereby empowering the conventional lender and borrower.

A cutting-edge digital lending platform, Online PSB loans has transformed India's digital lending market space with its streamlined loan analysis, digital infrastructure, speed, agility and robust technology. In just five years, the company has managed to create a niche for itself by setting up end-to-end funding solutions that cater to multiple businesses, financial institutions and individuals.

Its initiative 'PSB Loans in 59 Minutes' has revolutionised the credit market with digital approval for business loans, mudra loans, retail loans and microfinance in 59 minutes from anywhere, anytime, without having to visit the bank physically. A result of Jinand Shah's and Ronak Shah's vision, Online PSB Loans has partnered with more than 21 banks and has successfully disbursed loans worth Rs 72,000 crore. "The PSB Loans in 59 Minutes was launched in 2018 and since then we are very happy that the MSMEs of this country are benefitting from that." says Jinand Shah, founder, CEO and MD of PSB Loans.