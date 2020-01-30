Aquarius Horoscope For January 31, 2020: Know Your Aquarius Daily Predictions

Aquarius is one of the assertive zodiac signs. People born under this sign tend to be highly energetic and easy-going. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Aquarians are analytical individuals who are very sharp in matters of finances.

Some Important facts about Aquarius zodiac sign:

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 2 and 9

Ruling Planet: Uranus

Lucky colour: Red and Brown

Aquarius-What to expect today?

Today might be quite a lucky day for Aquarians. You will be in a good mood the entire day today. You might also realize that this feeling was always within you. Your lucky colour for today is white and grey and your lucky number is 9,16 and 28.

Love

Express yourself. Try to stay as honest as possible with your partner. It's high time to spend some quality time with your partner, whom you have been ignoring lately. Go for a walk on the beach nearby.

Career

Your expectations aren't meeting reality. You want your superiors to acknowledge you more, you express your expectations but it doesn't seem to favour you really. Wait a few more days, your situation is going to improve.

Health

Since the last few days, you might have been thinking a little. It could be due to job stress and social dynamics. This might affect your well-being. Make sure to rest and detoxify yourself for some time. Meditation could be a good idea at the moment. You could also take up Yoga or Pilates for the long run.

Family

You and your family will be seen spending some quality time with each other today. Plan for an outing, movie, or dinner with your loved ones. This will help you get closer as a family.

