Leo Horoscope For December 20, 2019: Know Daily Horoscope Predictions

Leo is the fifth astrological sign of the Zodiac. Leos are born between July 23 and August 22. Leos are usually known for their calm behaviour. They may be calm, but they are not scared to speak their minds. Leos also have very optimistic, enthusiastic, passionate, and spontaneous personalities. Read ahead to know more-

Leo- What to expect today?

Something that seems to be a setback might actually be an excellent opportunity, Leo. You have been working steadily on something, and you probably feel that you should be at a certain point by now. Something may come up to disturb your rhythm and slow things down. But this is a chance to take stock of where you are, what you have done, and where you want to go from here. If you use this time wisely, you can make improvements you might not have thought were necessary, but they may make a big and important difference.

Love

Expect today to be fruitful day for you in the world of romance. You will spend the day caught up in thoughts about your beloved and may have trouble getting anything else done. Pass the time, however. You can then look forward to the evening. Spend an evening in the quiet and loving company of your partner.

Career

Today you will succeed extraordinarily in handling tough situations at work. Good teamwork will help you in getting an edge over your competitors and manage all your tasks efficiently. You can also look towards upgrading your workplace technologically in order to earn rich dividends in terms of efficiency. Today, be aware that your quick decisions will help you grab some lucrative deals.

Health

Though they are by and large of a strong built, back pains or related issues of the spine can be a bane for the Lions. If they are not careful with their posture, especially during the teenage years and adolescence, the back can cause severe problems later. Their heart and eyes are other problem areas. It is certain that the major danger comes from the heart, and that there is a risk of developing a heart condition if they experience situations of severe stress or serious disputes. They need to practice yoga and breathing exercises regularly to stay calm.

Family

You can spend on family, but also save some amount for a rainy day. Due to the presence of Jupiter, you might get upset about your child’s behaviour and this might make you feel frustrated and angry. At this point in time, you need to spend more time with your kids and explain everything to them in a gentle manner. In this way, their attitude will improve with time.