Republic Summit: Ex-Andhra CM Naidu Asserts 'technology' Will Bring 'revolution'

Speaking at India’s mega news event, Republic Summit 2023, Former Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh, N Chandrababu Naidu said that innovation in technology will bring about revolution. During his keynote speech at the summit, the leader of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) asserted that India has technological maturity and emphasised the need to capitalise on the young population. The veteran politician from Andra Pradesh also stated that the city of Hyderabad is proof of the technological revolution.

During his speech, Naidu stressed how economic reforms in the country also contributed to ushering in the technological revolution in 1991. “From the beginning, I always thought that technology will bring revolution. Today, information and technology have become the backbone of the knowledge economy,” Naidu asserted. He then went on to talk about how India is technologically mature and how it can be a major advantage. “India has a very good advantage as of now, one is, technology maturity. We can say Indians are so strong in technology and this is our USP,” he added. Naidu who himself was touted as a technocrat CM in the past, also talked about how Hyderabad is the proof of technological revolution. "We must capitalise on our young population. Hyderabad is the proof of technological revolution. Telangana is getting the highest per capita income,” Naidu asserted.

Naidu hails PM Modi’s vision

The TDP chief also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for the county. “Yes, I entirely agree with Prime Minister and his vision and I will associate my state and my people to achieve that vision,” he said. "Wealth creation is important and at the same time, we have to eradicate poverty,” he added. During his keynote speech, the Indian politician emphasised how India has the advantage of a strong demographic dividend. "India has the advantage of demographic dividend; we also have technological maturity... From the beginning, I thought technology will bring revolution. Today, information technology has become a backbone for an acknowledged economy,” the TDP leader asserted. The veteran politician has a marvellous political career to stand upon. At the young age of 28, he became the youngest member of the Andra Pradesh State Assembly. He was also the longest-serving Chief Minister of undivided Andra Pradesh and became the first CM of the state after bifurcation in 2014.

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day Summit with the theme 'Time of Transformation' is being held in New Delhi and will conclude on April 26. The mega event will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond.