Republic Summit: 'I Would Work For The Development Of The Nation,' Says Chandrababu Naidu

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Chief of the Telegu Desam Party (TDP), Chandrababu Naidu, virtually addressed the two-day-long third edition of the Republic Summit 2023, which is being held today in the national capital. He spoke on India's achievements in the tech world and the country's strength and future vision. During his interaction with Republic Media Network, Naidu hailed PM Modi's vision, saying he would associate his state and his people to achieve that vision.

On being questioned about whether he regrets breaking the alliance with the NDA, former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Naidu said: "I was offered 7-8 ministers. I never accepted all these things, but I affirmed that I would work for the development of the nation. So politics are different. Development is different. I am with development."

Republic Summit 2023

The two-day summit with the theme "Time of Transformation" is taking place in New Delhi over two days (April 25 and 26) and will witness the most respected and influential voices from an intersection of governance, politics, spirituality, economy, policy, business, global affairs, and beyond. The third edition of the Republic Summit, which has been themed 'Time of Transformation', is being held at Taj Palace in the national capital.