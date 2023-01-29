Around 30-40 armed Khalistanis attacked unarmed Indians carrying the Indian flag at Federation Square in Melbourne, Australia. The tragic incident occurred on Sunday when the armed men were seen parading with swords and other specially designed weapons on the streets of Melbourne. The visuals of the whole ordeal started circulating online instantly. The attack came after it was reported that Indian-Australians were planning to organise a peaceful protest outside the Federation Square against the rising pro-Khalistan activities in the country.

“30-40 armed Khalistanis,with specially designed weapons,from 2 fronts,attacked unarmed Indians walking peacefully with flags at Federation Square today.Disgraceful incompetence of @VictoriaPolice & @FedSquare in allowing this terror-linked cult to practice their brand of violence”, a Twitter handle @austhindu wrote on the social networking site.

According to The Australia Today, the Indian diaspora in the country informed the Victoria Police about the rise in pro-Khalistan activities in the country.

Sword wielding Khalistani runs towards Australian Hindus carrying the Tiranga at Khalistani event at Federation Square today. pic.twitter.com/PPSvFKO766 — Australian Hindu Media (@austhindu) January 29, 2023

Manjinder Singh Sirsa denounces the attack

Meanwhile, BJP spokesperson Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the Sunday attack on Twitter. "I strongly condemn anti India activities by pro Khalistani in Australia. Anti-social elements that are trying to disrupt the peace & harmony of the country with these activities, must be dealt with strongly and culprits must be brought to books", Sirsa said.

Victoria police release the statement following the attack

Condemning the attack, the police informed that as of now 2 people have been arrested following the violent attack. The two arrested men are in their 30s and each has been issued with a penalty notice for “riotous behaviour”. The Victoria Police assured that both the incidents at the Kahlistan Referendum event and the Federation square event were quickly responded to. In the statement, the authorities revealed that the Melbourne East Neighbourhood Policing Team will continue to investigate the matter. The injured parties were immediately treated at the scene by ambulance paramedics.

High Commission of India in Australia condemns attacks on temples

The High Commission of India in the Australian capital of Canberra recently took cognizance of the recent vandalism of three Hindu temples in Melbourne in the past few weeks and stated that the acts displayed “clear attempts” by perpetrators to instill hate and divide the peaceful Indian diaspora.

In a press release, the commission said that it “strongly condemns the deeply disturbing incidents of vandalisation, including of 3 Hindu temples in Melbourne in recent weeks. These are clear attempts to sow hatred & division among peaceful multi-faith Indian-Australian community.”

It added that the recent attacks on the Hindu temples of Sri Sri Radha Ballabha ISCKON, Shri Shiva Vishnu Temple and BAPS Swaminarayan Mandir were a sign that Khalistan supporters are “stepping up their activities in Australia, actively aided & abetted by members of proscribed terrorist organisations such as the SFJ & other inimical agencies from outside Australia, have been evident for some time.”