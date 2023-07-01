Can No Longer Bear Tyranny Of Violent Minorities: French Police After Nights Of Rioting

Unions representing half of the French police declared on Friday, that they were engaged in a conflict against "vermins" amidst nights of rioting following an officer's shooting of a teenager during a traffic stop. A mounting crisis, characterised by violent protests resulting in numerous car burnings and hundreds of arrests, had authorities working urgently to manage the situation.

"Today police officers are at the front line because we are at war," the Alliance Police Nationale and UNSA Police unions said in a statement echoing far-right turns of phrase.

"Faced with these savage hordes, it's no longer enough to call for calm, it must be imposed," they added.

The communiqué from France's main police union

This is the translation in English:

"Now that's enough... Facing these savage hordes, asking for calm is no longer enough, it must be imposed! Restoring the republican order and putting the apprehended beyond the capacity to harm should be the only political signals to give. In the face of such exactions, the police family must stand together. Our colleagues, like the majority of citizens, can no longer bear the tyranny of these violent minorities. The time is not for union action, but for combat against these "pests". Surrendering, capitulating, and pleasing them by laying down arms are not the solutions in light of the gravity of the situation. All means must be put in place to restore the rule of law as quickly as possible. Once restored, we already know that we will relive this mess that we have been enduring for decades. For these reasons, Alliance Police Nationale and UNSA Police will take their responsibilities and warn the government from now on that at the end, we will be in action and without concrete measures for the legal protection of the Police, an appropriate penal response, significant means provided, the police will judge the extent of the consideration given. Today the police are in combat because we are at war. Tomorrow we will be in resistance and the government will have to become aware of it."

Will France declare an emergency?

French President Emmanuel Macron has refrained from officially declaring a state of emergency in the areas affected by rioting following the tragic death of 17-year-old Nahel, who was shot at close range by a police officer on Tuesday.

The violence, which erupted for three consecutive nights, was sparked by the release of a video proving that the officer's life was not in immediate danger at the time of the shooting, contrary to the initial claims made by authorities.

In response, Macron opted to pledge an increase in the number of police officers rather than implementing a state of emergency.

"Now is not the time for industrial action but for fighting against these 'vermin'," the union statement released soon after said.

But they added that unless officers enjoy still greater legal protection and more resources in the future, "tomorrow we will be in resistance".

Police "'unions' calling for civil war should learn to keep quiet. We've seen the fatal behaviour this kind of talk leads to. Politics needs to regain its grip on the police," tweeted Jean-Luc Melenchon, former presidential candidate for the hard-left France Unbowed (LFI) party.

"Can we finally say that we have a structural problem in the police? This text is an appeal for civil war," agreed Greens party leader Marine Tondelier.

Critics from the left-wing camp have consistently accused that a law enacted in 2017, permitting police officers to employ their firearms during traffic stops when there is a perceived threat to their own lives or the lives of others, has already led to a rise in the number of deadly shootings.

Two individuals, including Nahel, lost their lives in similar incidents in 2023, whereas the preceding year witnessed 13 such fatalities. According to a report from daily Le Monde, police unions expressed their discontent on Thursday, regarding the detainment of the officer responsible for firing the fatal shot.

The day before, President Macron sparked anger among the unions when he described the shooting as "inexplicable and unforgivable," a statement that raised their objections.

The United Nations human rights office on Thursday, emphasised that France must take significant measures to tackle the underlying problems of racism and discrimination within law enforcement. This statement came in response to the ongoing situation.

Earlier this week, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin announced his intention to dissolve a small far-right union called Syndicat France Police. The union had previously expressed support for the shooting of Nahel in a now-deleted tweet.