Pakistan: Taliban Flags Hoisted On Women's Seminary, Lal Masjid Cleric Booked

A radical cleric in Pakistan was booked by the Islamabad police on Sunday after a flag of the Taliban was found hoisted from a women's madrasa being run by him. The incident took place at a women's seminary named 'Jamia Hafsa'. Maulana Abdul Aziz -- who is the cleric of the infamous Lal Masjid (Red Mosque) is responsible for running the religious school. On Saturday, white flags of the Afghan Taliban were spotted on the rooftop of the madrasa, Dawn newspaper reported.

After the matter was brought to light, the seminary was cordoned off and the district administration sent a police contingent and an anti-riot unit at the spot. As per Dawn, when officers of the capital administration and the police reached the sport to remove the flags, they were threatened by the Maulana who warned them of 'dire consequences' by the Taliban. A video where he has been captured intimidating the cops has gone viral. Reports have stated that people affiliated with the madrasa including students and teachers openly challenged the police, taunted them, and sparked chaos in the area by flaunting weapons.

Red Mosque's Maulana Abdul Aziz is threatening policemen with violence who have come to remove Afghan Taliban flag from Jamia Hafsa. #Islamabad #Pakistan pic.twitter.com/D17kB6nMWI — Roohan Ahmed (@Roohan_Ahmed) September 18, 2021

After the tussle, the Afghan Taliban flags were brought down and a case was registered against Maulana Abdul Aziz, his collaborators, as well as seminary students involved in the intimidation under Pakistan's Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) and different sections of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC). "Area cleared, flags removed, case registered," the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad Hamza Shafqat confirmed later.

As per the district administration, this is not the first time that Maulana Abdul Aziz, who is famous for surviving the military operation against the Lal Masjid in 2007, has engaged in anti-national acts. The Afghan Taliban flag was hoisted on the seminary for the third time since August 21. Earlier, at least five white flags were found installed on the rooftop of the seminary.

The police have stated that the flags of the Taliban are creating an atmosphere of fear and insecurity amongst the civilians who live near the madrasa. The officers have stated that while hoisting any flag is not a crime, the cleric took advantage of the legal lacuna to spread an atmosphere of terror.