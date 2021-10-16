Bangladesh Home Minister Speaks To Republic, Assures Justice After Attacks On Minorities

After a spate of attacks on Hindu temples in Bangladesh, the country's Home Minister has assured the minorities that Bangladesh will never be used as a haven for fundamentalists. Speaking to Republic Bangla, Asaduzzaman Khan also stated that India and Bangladesh will work towards a brighter future. Additionally, Khan has also said that those responsible for the violence will not be spared.

"No one will be spared and all the incidents will be investigated and the motive behind them will be revealed. Those who are trying to destabilise the situation will be punished," said Khan.

Asaduzzaman Khan also acknowledged that there are some elements in Bangladesh trying to disturb and destabilise the peace and harmony in the country. Khan revealed that the investigation and exuded confidence that the authorities are hopeful about identifying the culprits. In addition, the law enforcement agencies of Bangladesh have also been alerted to avert any untoward incidents in the future.

ISKCON Temple & devotees violently attacked

Amid growing attacks, devotees at an ISKCON temple in the Noakhali area were violently attacked by a mob on Friday. Many devotees suffered injuries and the temple property was damaged. Sharing pictures of the vandalised temple, ISKCON said there was significant damage to property. Initially, they also informed that the condition of a devotee, who was allegedly attacked with a dagger, remained critical.

Moreover, the sculpture of ISCKON founder AC Bhaktivedanta Swami Probhupad's was also burnt down by the goons, it said. The temple authority has appealed to the Bangladesh government to ensure the safety of all Hindus and bring the perpetrators to justice.

ISKCON temple & devotees were violently attacked today by a mob in Noakhali, Bangladesh. Temple suffered significant damage & the condition of a devotee remains critical.



We call on the Govt of Bangladesh to ensure the safety of all Hindus & bring the perpetrators to justice. pic.twitter.com/ZpHtB48lZi — ISKCON (@iskcon) October 15, 2021

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina assures 'appropriate punishments'

Earlier after the violence during Durga puja in Cumilla city, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina assured appropriate action against those responsible. Hasina said that people behind the communal violence will be hunted down and given "appropriate punishments." The Bangladesh Prime Minister added that the people responsible need to be punished in order to stop the recurrence of communal attacks in the country.