'Pakistan Wants Ahmad Massoud And Amrullah Saleh Dead'; NRF Seeks Protection For Leaders

Highlighting Pakistan's plot in Afghanistan, the Northern Resistance Forces in a statement to Republic Media Network on Thursday said that the Imran Khan-led administration wants both Ahmad Massoud and Amrulla Saleh 'dead'. In the statement given to the channel, the resistance force added that presently Ahmad Massoud and Amrulla Saleh were putting up in an 'undisclosed location' in Afghanistan and were 'safe', and underlined the need to protect them. The statement comes at a time when there are reports that the leaders have fled the war-torn country.

"All I can say is Pakistan wants Ahmad Massoud, and Amrullah Saleh dead," the office of the Northern Resistance Forces said in the statement.

The statement comes hours after the Pakistan government endorsed the recently formed Taliban government in Afghanistan. The country's Ministry of External Affairs in a communication asserted that the Hibatullah Akhundzada-led government would address the requirement of a governance structure to meet the urgent needs of the people of Afghanistan. The Ministry had exuded hope that the new political dispensation would ensure coordinated efforts for peace, security, and stability in the war-ravaged country as well as work towards taking care of the 'humanitarian and development needs' of the Afghan people.

The Ministry of External Affairs' communication does not come off as a surprise keeping in view the role of the Pakistan government right since the fall of Afghanistan, the recent one being the development in Panjshir where the Pakistan military's drones and helicopters aided the terrorist group to capture the province from the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan.

Backlash from international community

Meanwhile, Pakistan's DG ISI Faiz Hameed's publicised visit to Kabul amid the tumultuous situation in Afghanistan has brought the Imran Khan government to the receiving end of the backlashes from the international community. In an obvious reference to Pakistan, Iran on Monday condemned the 'foreign interference' in Afghanistan and the killing of resistance leaders.

Though the Imran Khan administration has maintained that DG ISI Faiz Hameed's visit is in relation to the economic ties between Pakistan and Afghanistan, the announcement of the Taliban government gives weightage to the reports that the official was there to help or influence the process. As part of the Afghanistan government, Mullah Mohammad Hasan Akhund, the chief of the Taliban's Rehbari Shura, is the new Prime Minister. Akhund has two deputies in Mullah Baradar and Mawlavi Hanafi.

