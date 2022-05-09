Sri Lanka Ruling Party MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala Killed Amid Violent Clashes & Emergency

In a major development amid crisis in Sri Lanka, a ruling party MP has been killed amid the ongoing violent clashes in the country on Monday. This comes hours after Sri Lankan Prime Minister Mahindra Rajapaksa tendered his resignation. According to sources, Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna MP Amarakeerthi Athukorala was killed after he allegedly opened fire and critically wounded two people. The people he fired upon were apparently blocking his car in Nittambuwa. Athukorala was later found dead after trying to take refuge in a nearby building, officers said.

Meanwhile, Leader of Opposition in Sri Lanka Sajith Premadasa slammed the Rajpaksa family amid the ongoing violent clashes. He attacked the Rajapaksa family for "taking the back alley instead of the high road" and avered that emergency laws will not stall the momentum of change in Sri Lanka. Premadasa has also warned of repurcussions if protestors of the media are harmed in Sri Lanka.

"Every single time the Rajapaksa’s take the back alley instead of the high road. Violence, Emergency laws and fake followers will not stop the momentum of change. Expect serious repercussions if any peaceful protestors or media are harmed," he tweeted.

Mahinda Rajapaksa resigns

As Sri Lanka stares at the worst economic crisis since its independence, the country's Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa, on Monday, announced his decision to resign from his post. His resignation comes after he and his younger brother and Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa rejected the repeated calls for their resignation. The resignation comes as he has been facing flak since Sunday in the city of Anuradhapura.