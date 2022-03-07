Russia-Ukraine War: Injured Indian Student Harjot Singh To Return Home Today

Indian student Harjot Singh who was hospitalised after sustaining bullet injuries in Kyiv in the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war is now all set to land in New Delhi on Monday evening. As a part of India's ongoing evacuation program 'Operation Ganga', the student along with other stranded Indians is presently on his journey and has already crossed the Ukrainian border and entered neighbouring Poland.

He will be landing at the Hindon Air Base later this evening and will be then taken to his home. Speaking about the same, Puneet Singh Chandhok, President of the Indian World Forum told ANI that Harjot Singh has crossed the border and entered Poland while he was accompanied by Indian diplomats. He was shifted into an ambulance provided by the Polish RedCross at the border.

Also in the visuals accessed exclusively by Republic, the student was seen being carried off to the plane while he was lying on a stretcher. Many other Indians were also seen standing in a queue waiting to board the flight. In an earlier video, Harjot Singh was seen speaking about his journey while he was going towards the Poland border. "Now, we are going to the Poland border. Everything is ok. The journey till now has been very hard, but I was motivated that I had returned to India somehow," he said while travelling in an ambulance.

On the other hand Union Minister General V K Singh who is presently in Poland and is overseeing India's evacuation efforts also met Harjot Singh at the airport.

Taking to the official Koo handle, VK Singh assured that the student is in good hands and looks forward to seeing him reunited with his family.

Indian student injured in Kyiv

The incident took place on February 27 when Harjot Singh along with other students was on his way to the third checkpoint for evacuation. It was during this time that he got injured after multiple bullets were fired at his car. Following the attack, he was immediately taken to the hospital where he underwent treatment.

During his stay at the hospital in Kyiv, Singh also urged the Indian embassy to evacuate him and help with documentation. In the meantime, tensions continue to escalate following Russian military activities in Ukraine while on the other hand, the Indian government has arranged multiple flights from countries neighbouring Ukraine for evacuation of the Indian students. So fa around 16,000 Indian students have been brought back through different flights.

Image: Republic World