Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Military Choppers Spotted Flying Low In Odessa; WATCH

Three Russian military choppers were spotted flying low near Ukraine's Odesa, supposedly to make a landing, according to a video accessed by Republic Media Network on March 2. As the Russia-Ukraine war enters the seventh day, claims of Russian action in Odesa have surfaced.

The Ukrainian authorities are investigating claims of Russian landings in Odesa via air routes. Meanwhile, three choppers can be seen flying low back to back in a video. It appears that they are about to land. Locals claim that Russian troops have arrived in Odesa as well.

Wednesday marks the seventh day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with significant assaults on the cities of Kharkiv and Kherson. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of "state terrorism" as civilian areas, including the capital Kyiv, came under increasing fire.

Russia-Ukraine war

Further, according to the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, at least four persons were murdered and nine others were injured in a new incident in the northern Ukrainian city of Kharkiv on Wednesday morning. Moreover, the bodies of at least 10 individuals were recovered from the rubble, according to a statement from the state emergency agency. According to the report, at least 90 persons were engaged in the response operations.

On the other hand, US President Joe Biden claimed Russia's Vladimir Putin was "today isolated from the world more than ever" during his State of the Union speech Tuesday night. After the first round of talks this week generated no headway, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned on Tuesday that Russia must stop shelling Ukrainian cities before genuine talks on a ceasefire can begin.

In an interview conducted in a strongly guarded government facility, Zelenskyy asked NATO countries to establish a no-fly zone to stop Russia's air force, claiming that this would be a preventative step rather than an attempt to draw NATO into a confrontation with Russia. Zelenskyy, who has resisted offers to leave Kyiv as Russian forces advance, also stated that if NATO rejects Ukraine's membership prospects, Ukraine will seek legally binding security assurances.

Image: AP