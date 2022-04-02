Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Shelling Targets Fuel Depots In Ukraine's Kremenchug; Watch

Following the latest round of peace talks between Russia and Ukraine in Turkey and Moscow's announcement to scale down military activities in Ukraine, a video has emerged showing fuel depots in Kremenchug, an important industrial city in central Ukraine, under heavy Russian shelling on Saturday.

In the visuals accessed by Republic TV, one can see shelling taking place on several fuel depots in the administrative centre resulting in a massive fire. The video which has been captured on an aerial camera shows heavy chemical fog coming out of various locations.

Notably, after the latest round of peace negotiations that took place in Turkey, Russia had stated that they will be scaling down their military offensive; however, videos continue to emerge that contradict Moscow's claim.

Earlier in the day, a video had surfaced wherein Ukrainians claimed that the Russian troops are shelling the city centre in Enerhodar, a municipality in the north-western part of Zaporizhzhia Oblast in Ukraine. Republic's team, reporting live from various cities in the war-torn nation, has reported that Russian troops are pushing back, returning to Belarus from the northern part.

However, Ukrainians have been cleaning up mines and missiles fallen as a result of the continuous Russian shelling. The Security service of Ukraine is also trying to clear up several areas.

Ukraine claims Tavriya mayor abducted by Russian forces

In yet another major development, Ukraine has alleged that Tavriya mayor Mykola Rizak has been abducted by the Russian armed forces.

According to several media reports, Rizak was not seen in the city after being detained by Russian troops on April 1. A message on Tavriyska territorial community group on Facebook read, "The mayor of Tavriysk was captured by the Russians. Since the evening of the first of April, there is no information about the location of the mayor of Tavriysk, Mykola Rizak. He was detained by the Russian military."

Zelenskyy warns 'repositioning of troops a military tactic'

On Friday, April 1, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that Russian withdrawals from the north and centre of the country were just a 'military tactic' to build up forces for new powerful attacks in the southeast.

During a televised address to the nation, Zelenskyy said, "We know their intentions. We know that they are moving away from those areas where we hit them to focus on other, very important ones where it may be difficult for us. There will be battles ahead."