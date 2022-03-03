Russia-Ukraine War: Russian Troops Help Stranded Ukrainian Civilians Out Of Combat Zone

In an update to the ongoing Russian military operations in Ukraine, Chechen soldiers were seen helping Ukrainian civilians to flee the war-hit zone amid intensified fighting. In a video posted by a Chechen leader, Russian forces directed stranded Ukrainian civilians in the combat zone to move to safer places. The exact location where the video was shot is unknown.

Russian forces have said that they will allow citizens of Kyiv to leave the city in the direction of the Central town of Pasazhyrskyi. It is learned that there will be no obstacle from the Russian military personnel for the exit of the Ukrainian population. This move indicates that the war will intensify in the coming days.

Civilians rush to flee Ukraine

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine, 1 million people have fled across the borders of the war-hit country, the United Nations said.

"In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries," U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi wrote in a tweet.

In just seven days we have witnessed the exodus of one million refugees from Ukraine to neighbouring countries.



For many millions more, inside Ukraine, it’s time for guns to fall silent, so that life-saving humanitarian assistance can be provided. — Filippo Grandi (@FilippoGrandi) March 2, 2022

The new total of refugees from Ukraine amounts to a little more than 2% of the country's total population of 44 million. According to the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR), in Poland, there are around half of the refugees, with Hungary, Moldova, and Slovakia being the other top destinations, while other European countries have received some refugees.

Newly appointed Executive Director of the UN Children’s Fund (UNICEF), Catherine Russell, said that the war situation witnessed in Ukraine is getting worse every minute for boys and girls caught up in the country.

On Wednesday, a nonbinding resolution condemning Russia for invading Ukraine was approved by the United Nations General Assembly, which demanded the withdrawal of Russian military forces.

Russia-Ukraine war

As per the mayor of the southern city of Kherson's statement, Russian military forces have entered the city and made their way into the council building, while Russia's defence ministry on Wednesday said that its armed forces have captured Kherson. The Russian military is stepping up its offensive and moving its forces closer towards Ukraine's capital, Kyiv.

(Image: RepublicWorld)