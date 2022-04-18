As the war entered day 54, Russia escalated its attack on Ukraine to inflict maximum damage. In the wake of the burgeoning rampage, the life of Ukrainians has remained in the most danger. The Ukrainian woman in Kharkiv has now become the most striking talk after she miraculously survived a rocket attack by Russians in the northeastern city of Kharkiv in Ukraine.

The video accessed by Republic TV begins with the woman, completely unwary of what's in the way, walking towards what can be seen as a residential building. Meanwhile, two men in her foreground appear to be escaping the imminent danger. As the lady crosses the road, a rocket lands on the opposite side, leading to a cloud of smoke and dust. The women ducts in reflex while another fiery explosion takes place on her side of the street. Completely isolated on the street, the lady takes a while to wrap her head around the incident and gradually accumulates all her belonging and enters her apartment gate.

Heavy shelling continues in Kharkiv

The visual from Kharkiv comes at a time when the northeastern city is enduring heavy shelling by Russian troops, who are now set for what Moscow calls the "second phase" of its "special military operation." Taking to Telegram, Kharkiv Regional Administration Head, Oleg Synegubov on Sunday informed that Russian troops shelled the central part of the city, including residential buildings in Saltivka.

The projectiles that rained on one of the most populated cities included MLRS (multiple rocket systems) and heavy artillery strikes. At least 5 people have been killed and another 20 injured in the bombings, Synegubov said. "Apartment buildings and other infrastructure were damaged," he added.

Meanwhile, Kharkiv mayor Ihor Terekhov on Sunday asserted that the residential areas came under attack in the morning while missile strikes were launched in the afternoon. He accused Russians of "attempting to destroy the civilian population of Kharkiv" and sow panic in the city to "break our spirits."

However, he added, "the will of Kharkiv, the will of us Ukrainians cannot be harmed by the enemy. Today, I was convinced of this when I saw how a medic covered a wounded woman during the selling."

Further, he urged citizens in Kharkiv to stay indoors after at least 18 residential addresses remained under Russian attack. 160 firefighters and 33 units of equipment have been deployed to douse blazing fires in the buildings impacted by Russian bombings.

(Image: AP)