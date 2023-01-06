Prince Harry Brings Royal Secrets To Light In Tell-all Memoir 'Spare' | In Pics

Quick links:
Excerpts from Prince Harry's new autobiography titled 'Spare' make some shocking revelations about the Royal Family.
One of the most shocking incidents chronicled in the memoir is Prince Harry’s claim that his brother physically attacked him during a brawl in 2019.“He grabbed me by the collar," he wrote, as per BBC.
The argument happened when Prince William called Harry’s wife Meghan Markle “rude, abrasive.” “He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor," Harry wrote.
Prince Harry said in the memoir that he and his brother urged their father Charles (now King) not to marry Camilla (now Queen Consort) over fears that she would become their "wicked stepmother".
The book claims that Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton broke into laughter when Prince Harry returned home from a costume event in 2005, donning a Nazi attire.
"You don't know me Harold. And I don't know you," is what Prince William told his brother Harry at Eton College, as per the book. "I will forget I know you", Harry had responded.
Harry described his experience as a pilot in Afghanistan in 2012. Talking about killing Taliban fighters, he said: “I didn't think of those 25 as people. They were chess pieces removed from the board."