Softening its defence of the Kabul drone strike, the Pentagon on Friday, retreated from its defence of a drone strike that killed multiple civilians in Afghanistan last month. It announced that an internal review revealed that only civilians were killed in the attack, not an Islamic State extremist as first believed. 10 Afghan civilians were killed in US drone strike done on August 29, over Kabul.

Gen Frank Mckenzie, Commander of US Central Command said that the drone strike that killed 10 civilians in Kabul on Aug 29 was a "tragic mistake", extended "sincere & profound condolences" to the families of the victims. He added that the US is "exploring the possibilities of ex gratia payments". Moreover, US Defence Secretary Lloyd J Austin III too apologized for the drone strike.

Pentagon apologises for drone strike

“I am now convinced that as many as 10 civilians, including up to seven children, were tragically killed in that strike. Moreover, we now assess that it is unlikely that the vehicle and those who died were associated with ISIS-K or were a direct threat to U.S. forces," said McKenzie, who oversaw U.S. military operations in Afghanistan, including a final evacuation of U.S. forces and 120,000 civilians from Kabul.

Pentagon's defense of drone strikes

Three days ago, Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby reiterated that the hellfire missile launched off a reaper drone on Afghanistan's target was "necessary to prevent an attack on US troops". While Kirby had told reporters at the White House briefing on US-commanded drone strike that an ISIS-K planner and a facilitator were neutralised in the strike, on-ground reporters found that the US drone strike killed ten members of one Ahmadi family, including seven children, of whom there were two 2-year-old girls [Malika and Sumaya] as victims of US’ “imminent” airstrike. “We are not ISIS or Daesh and this was a family home -- where my brothers lived with their families. This, was an ordinary family," statement of a relative of the victim's family read.

Gen. Mark A. Milley, US military’s chairman of the Joint Chiefs, asserted that there were explosives in the vehicle that the US military struck down, calling it a “righteous strike” and adding that there was ‘credible intelligence’. But dozens of US military assessments of the operation by weapons experts, analysis by physicists, former bomb technicians, non-profits that employed the driver that drone targeted found that there was no evidence that the car contained explosives. US President Joe Biden had directed the US Armed Forces to conduct the drone attack in retaliation for the deadly suicide bombing that killed 13 US military personnel, and nearly 170 Afghans.

(With PTI inputs)