In J&K's Rajouri, Teacher Ahmed Suspended For beating Student For Wearing Tilak In School

In the wake of an assault on a girl student in Jammu and Kashmir, a teacher in the Valley was recently suspended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Rajouri over the alleged thrashing of the pupil. The family of the minor and sources informed Republic TV that the alleged beating was in relation to the student turning up at school with a tilak (coloured spot worn by Hindus) amid the Navratri festival.

The aggrieved family from the Rajouri district of Jammu alleged that a teacher namely Nisar Ahmed thrashed their daughter after she arrived at school with a tilak on her forehead. While the family has alleged that their ward was beaten mercilessly by the school teacher, her father Angrez Singh said that the incident will set a bad precedent across the country and the public will beak into a fight over religion. There exist reports suggesting that the teacher in question even used derogatory language toward the pupil and objected to the practice by Hindus.

Notably, the family of the student has demanded a legal redressal to the issue and justice for the illegal treatment of a girl student at school. Following an FIR registered against the school teacher, Commissioner Sachin Dev Singh ordered the suspension of the teacher. As per reports, an interrogation in the matter is underway and officials have refused to reinstate the government employee until the probe is concluded.

Girl student beaten up by teacher over tilak in Jammu's Rajouri school

In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, the father of the student Singh said, "If this kind of incident inside Government Middle School, Khadurian continues in the name of religion, we will all end up breaking each other's heads."

The school is situated in Draman Panchayat of the Kontranka subdivision and the action against the teacher was swift in nature, a couple of days after the father held a press conference to narrate the ordeal.

It may be noted that activists and analysts have viewed the increase in religion-based clashes as an outcome of the heavily-anticipated burqa ban order passed by the Karnataka High Court. The matter relates to a bunch of Muslim-girl students' petition against college authorities for restricting hijab and headscarves on the varsity and allowing prescribed uniforms only. The Court had held that the hijab is not 'essential to Islamic faith' and that education and religious elements should be at bay.

Subsequently, clashes erupted nationwide wherein a handful of colleges barred the entry of Muslim girl students with hijab and the other half banned students from sporting religious pendants or tilaks on their forehead.