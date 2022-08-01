Kanpur School Stirs Row For Making Students Recite 'Kalma', Parents Lodge Complaint

In a shocking incident, a private school in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur was found allegedly teaching Kalma to its students. The incident came to light after several parents raised complaints that their young kids, studying in Florets International School, were being forced to recite the Kalma after morning prayers. After the complaints of the outraged parents reached the police, the management was questioned following which only the national anthem was recited on Monday morning.

Speaking to Republic, Ankit Gupta, the parent of a child said, "One day my daughter said that she is unable to learn this (Kalma). We filed the complaint in school. They asked us to give a written notice. In another branch, they sing Muslim prayers on speakers. We will put our child in a different school if this is the case."

Kanpur Police takes cognizance

Taking cognizance of the incident, Nishank Sharma, ACP said that this was a practice being carried out over the last decade. The District Magistrate had also been notified of the matter, he revealed.

"Yesterday night we received a tweet that Islamic prayers are being done in a private school. The DM was informed and yesterday we spoke with school management. In the morning, 4 prayers related to all religions are being taught. For the last 12-13 years this is being followed. Today only national anthem was sang. In student diary still there are 4 prayers," informed the ACP.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Geeta Nigam raised serious objections to the controversy and alleged that the prayers were being taught to students from the playgroup.

"Why this is being taught to students? What does this prayer mean and why have you not written the meaning? The meaning of that statement is -- 'Only Allah is there'. We are not saying anything to any religion, but if you want to teach this, kindly teach it in a madrassa." She added that the Principal and teachers had permitted the reciting of Kalma and only took action when the matter was leaked outside. "This should not happen otherwise strict action will be taken," she warned.