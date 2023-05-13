Siddaramaiah After Congress Winning Karnataka Polls: ‘Hope Rahul Gandhi Becomes PM’

Former Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, after Congress made a comeback in the state after defeating the BJP, said Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra helped in defeating the BJP in Karnataka, he further expressed hope Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister of the country. Siddaramaiah further stated the Congress sweep in Karnataka will act as a catalyst in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in 2024 and that all political parties sans the BJP will come together and defeat the saffron party next year in the general elections.

The chief ministerial hopeful also termed the verdict in Karnataka as a mandate against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and BJP president JP Nadda.

#KarnatakaElectionResults2023 | Result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country: Congress leader Siddaramaiah pic.twitter.com/O3UGZwzhmx — ANI (@ANI) May 13, 2023

‘Rahul should become PM’: Siddaramaiah

“Result of this election is a stepping stone to the Lok Sabha election. I hope all non-BJP parties come together and see that BJP is defeated and I also hope Rahul Gandhi may become PM of the country,” said Congress leader Siddaramaiah speaking to reporters. No other PM has campaigned in Karnataka as extensively as PM Modi did but still BJP lost said Siddaramaiah, “It is a mandate against Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and JP Nadda. PM came to Karnataka 20 times; No PM in the past campaigned like this," Siddaramaiah said.

“We will cross 130 seats also, it is a big victory of Congress party. The people of Karnataka wanted a change because they were fed up with the BJP govt. BJP spent a lot of money on Operation 'Kamala'. Padyatra of Rahul ji helped as well in the enthusing cadre of party,” he added.

