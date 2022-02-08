Navjot Sidhu Insults Ex-Punjab CM Capt Amarinder; Gloats 'I Kicked Him Out Of Congress'

Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu’s while campaigning in the state on Tuesday belittled former Congress leader and Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh and gloated that ‘he had successfully kicked him out of Congress.’

Navjot Singh Sidhu had yet again stirred a controversy by making inappropriate comments against the former Chief Minister of Punjab. Sidhu’s denunciation of Captain Singh has not been hidden from anyone, but this time around, the PPCC chief made derogatory remarks while lambasting him.

Addressing the people in the state, Sidhu in Punjabi said, “I provided this constituency to Shelly (himself) by fighting hard, I banged the door hard and Captain Amarinder was sitting with his fat waist. He got scared as I asked him how could he give tickets to my constituency without consulting me first? I gave him my resignation and within 2 days he followed my instructions.

Sidhu’s attack on Punjab Lok Congress (PLC) President didn’t end here, he went on to insult Captain in front of a large gathering and said that he ‘kicked him out of power.’

'I kicked Captain out from Congress': Navjot Singh Sidhu

Making a distasteful comparison of developing Punjab and removing Amarinder Singh from the captaincy, Sidhu further stated, “I fought hard and kicked out Captain Amrinder Singh from power. Who could have thought that Captain could ever go from the ruling power? You tell me, did anyone think that Captain will be dropped from power?”



Boasting about the intra-party feud that had led the former Congress CM Captain Amarinder Singh to resign from the party, following a long contention with Navjot Singh Sidhu and MLAs of his camp, Sidhu claimed that he should be credited for Amarinder Singh's removal.

“Did anyone think that Kartarpur Corridor will be open? As I got Kartarpur Sahib opened, Similarly, I kicked off Captain Amarinder away from the Congress. And just like this unexpected things will happen and Punjab will change, don't think it is impossible, it is possible and it will happen,” he uttered.

Captain Amarinder Singh recalls 'told Sonia Gandhi not to include Sidhu in Congress'

Apart from this, in an exclusive chat with Republic, Captain Amarinder Singh shared his opinion about Navjoyt Singh Sidhu and recalled the time when Sonia Gandhi asked him if the cricketer-turned-politician should be included in the party. "I told her, he is a Patiala boy but I haven't met him for a long time. I will meet him and let you know. So I ringed him and offered to meet. Lunch was fixed in Imperial Delhi," the former Punjab CM further recalled.

Narrating the events of that day, Amarinder Singh said, "He (Sidhu) told me that I won't eat in the dining room, so I requested the hotel staff and they got our food to the room. In the room, he took out a bottle and kept it right in front of me. I asked him what it was, and he replied I don't talk without drinking."

"Then we began talking. He told me that he meditates for 6 hours, I asked him how and he replied- '6 hours in the morning, 6 hours at night. 2 hours I meditate and 1 hour I speak to God. Just like we are talking right now, about the economy of India, how is the world going," the former Punjab CM further said, adding that he went back and told Sonia Gandhi that Sidhu was crazy and to keep him away from the party.



(Image: ANI/ PTI)