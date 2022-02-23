Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Samajwadi Party, former Chief Minister Mayawati predicted that BSP will get a full majority in the Uttar Pradesh election. Speaking to the media after casting her vote in Lucknow on Wednesday, she asserted that BSP will get the votes of not just Dalits and Muslims but also the Extremely Backward Classes and the upper castes. When asked about the possibility of Jatav voters moving away from her party, she asked SP to worry about garnering the entire chunk of Yadav votes.

Moreover, Mayawati claimed, "Muslims are very unhappy with SP's style of functioning. Most Muslims feel that we served them (SP) for 5 years but when it came to giving tickets, they gave the ticket to someone else. So, they won't vote for the SP (candidate)."

Weighing in on Akhilesh Yadav's repeated overtures to supporters of Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar's ideology, the BSP supremo stressed, "If he was Ambedkarwadi, then he would not have changed the names of the welfare schemes which we started in the name of Ambedkar when he was in power. Not just this, we had kept the name of Bhadoi district after Sant Ravidas. He changed that name too and changed it to Bhadoi. He is a fake Ambedkarwadi."

"The dream of SP to form the government will be shattered. You know very well that whenever SP has been in government, the maximum exploitation of Dalits, backwards, poor and Brahmins among the upper castes has taken place. Even though he is making statements, he is not going to come to power. Because the people of UP know that whenever SP has been in government, hooliganism, mafia rule, crime and exploitation of the poor has been at their peak. Many riots took place. Muzaffarnagar riots are a living example of this," she elaborated.

BSP's woes ahead of Uttar Pradesh election

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly election, BJP won a whopping 312 seats in the 403-member House, whereas BSP could win only 19 seats. On the other hand, the SP-Congress alliance failed to bear fruit as it could win in only 54 constituencies. The Mayawati-led party is eyeing a comeback in the state by trying to emulate the social engineering formula that propelled it to power in 2007. Misra had played a key role in bringing Brahmins close to the party as he held a series of rallies projecting BSP's poll symbol 'elephant' as Lord Ganesh.

Thus in July 2021, it commenced its outreach to the Brahmin community which constitutes approximately 10% of UP's population by organizing Prabuddha Varg Sammelans. However, most of its sitting MLAs have either quit the party or been expelled for anti-party activities. This includes Hakim Lal Bind, Vandana Singh, Ramveer Upadhyay, Anil Kumar Singh, Aslam Raini, Aslam Ali, Mujtaba Siddiqui, Hargovind Bhargava, Sushma Patel, Lalji Verma, Ram Achal Rajbhar, Vinay Shankar Tiwari and Shah Alam alias Guddu Jamali. Furthermore, Mayawati started addressing rallies very late as compared to her opponents.