Samajwadi Party Leader Demands Ban On PM Modi's Rally In UP Amid Surge In Omicron Cases

A Samajwadi Party (SP) leader on Monday has filed a petition in the Allahabad High Court, demanding a ban on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally due to the worsening COVID situation and surge in Omicron cases in the country. The petition also demanded a ban on crowd gatherings.

This happened on the day when the Election Commission of India (ECI) convened a meeting with senior officials of the Union Health Ministry to discuss the ongoing coronavirus situation in five states that are going into polls next year. According to ECI sources, the Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan was also present at the meeting that took place on Monday. Uttar Pradesh, Manipur, Uttarakhand, Goa, and Punjab are all set to go into assembly elections next year.

However, a senior Samajwadi Party leader and Rajya Sabha MP Ram Gopal Yadav on Friday had demanded action against an Allahabad High Court judge for saying that political rallies should be banned and Assembly elections should be postponed in Uttar Pradesh due to a surge in Omicron cases. The SP leader had said, "It is unfortunate that people sitting in important Constitutional posts are now giving such decisions. No one had demanded it and my demand is that the Supreme Court should take suo-motu notice and take proper action against the person giving such directions."

Niti Aayog on the other hand released its state health index ranking 2019-2020 on Monday, where Uttar Pradesh ranked last, scoring 30.57.

Uttar Pradesh Elections

Uttar Pradesh assembly elections will take place early next year to elect 403 members. In the last elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party got a thumping victory by winning 312 seats with a 39.67% vote share. The Samajwadi Party had won 47 seats while Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) won 19, Congress could secure only seven seats while AIMIM drew blank.

The ruling BJP has already started putting in efforts to address the people of the state ahead of the implementation of the model code of conduct in January. Union Home Minister Amit Shah has cleared the air that current CM Yogi Adityanath will be the chief ministerial candidate. Congress is also putting up efforts with Priyanka Gandhi Vadra raising concerns over several matters in the state. The grand old party is also targeting BJP on issues such as unemployment and women's safety among others.

(Image: PTI)