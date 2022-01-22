BJP's contestant from UP's Rae Bareli, Aditi Singh on Saturday lambasted the Congress ahead of Assembly elections, stating that no one from the grand-old-party ever visited the constituency, not even the MP- Sonia Gandhi, except when there is an election. Aditi Singh dared Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to contest from Rae Bareli in the upcoming elections.

Aditi Singh dares Priyanka Gandhi Vadra

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network, Aditi Singh said, "Rae Bareli is one district in UP which has always given a chance to the Congress party, whether it is Lok Sabha or Vidhan Sabha polls. But the voters always complaint that no one from the party ever visits them except for the elections. Even Rae Bareli MP Sonia Gandhi never visits her constituency to check if everything is fine here. With which face she comes here to ask for votes? People are extremely angry here.I would be happy if Priyanka Gandhi comes here to contest."

In November 2021, Aditi Singh was inducted into the BJP by UP party chief Swatantra Dev Singh. Aditi Singh was first elected to the UP Legislative Assembly in 2017. She is the daughter of five-time MLA late Akhilesh Singh. While Aditi Singh was elected to the Assembly as a Congress MLA, she has on a number of occasions voiced support of the BJP government in the state while criticising her own party colleagues.

Aditi Singh has criticised the top Congress leadership many times. Recently, the Rae Bareli MLA had criticised Congress general secretary in charge of UP — Priyanka Gandhi Vadra — over her reaction to the central government's decision to repeal the three farm laws. Even in February 2021, Aditi Singh had slammed party chief Sonia Gandhi for visiting the Rae Bareli constituency only twice after the previous gebneral elections and claimed that the people who voted for her got nothing in return.

UP Election 2022

The upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls shall be held in seven phases-- February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes shall take place on March 10.

With 15,05,82,750 registered voters on the electoral rolls, the polling stations have been increased to 1,74,351. In view of the COVID-19 situation, all physical rallies and roadshows have been banned until January 22 and the polling time has been increased by one hour.

The BJP, led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, is seeking to retain power and the saffron party with its top leaders has commenced its campaign trail. On the other hand, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is leading the Congress campaign centred around the slogan 'Ladki Hoon Lad Sakti Hoon', signifying women empowerment.