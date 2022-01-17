'Will Win With Big Margin', Affirms Uttarakhand CM As Opinion Poll Projects Edge For BJP

After the Republic P-MARQ Opinion poll numbers were out for Uttarakhand, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that he believes that the opinion poll numbers will change as the election comes near and BJP will win by a big margin. He was also sure that people will support the Bharatiya Janata Party government as they did in 2017 (Uttarakhand assembly polls), 2019 (Lok Sabha polls) and 2014 (General elections).

"I believe that the Opinion poll numbers will change as the election comes near...On the day of voting, there will be a massive change. People believe that Uttarakhand can go forward under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In 2017, 2019 or 2014, the people had supported BJP and they will again support us in 2022," Dhami said.

'We will win by a big margin'

When asked about Aam aadmi Party's impact, Uttarakhand CM said, "I believe that BJP's vote share will increase and other parties vote share will go down."

On asked about virtual campaigning and PM Modi's impact on polls, Dhami said, "PM Modi addressed the people of Uttarakhand last month and in future will try to bring PM Modi virtually or by other means in front of the people. People of Uttarakhand want to listen to him. PM Modi also has close relation with the state. We are sure that we will win by a big margin "

Republic P-MARQ Poll predicts close race between BJP & Congress

According to Republic P-MARQ Poll, the BJP is likely to retain power with the party projected to win 36-42 seats in the 70 members legislative assembly. On the other hand, Indian National Congress is likely to make gains and is projected to be the Opposition by winning 25-31 seats. Debutant Aam Aadmi Party might win 0-2 seats while other parties and independents may get 1-3 seats.

Uttarakhand opinion Poll Vote% prediction Seat prediction BJP 39.9% 36-42 Congress 37.5% 25-31 AAP 13.1% 0-2 Others 9.5% 1-3 Total 100% 70

20% of the respondents termed the BJP government's performance in the state as excellent while 29% termed it good. 36% of respondents considered it was average while 15% termed it poor. On the Centre's front, 31% of respondents were delighted with PM Modi government's performance and called it excellent, 33% termed it good, 24% average and 12% poor, respectively.