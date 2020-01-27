Aquarius Horoscope For January 28, 2020 | Daily Horoscope Prediction

Aquarius is quite an assertive zodiac sign. People born under this sign tend to be highly energetic and easy-going. They are very open about their feelings and never try to hide things in terms of romantic matters. Aquarians are analytical individuals who are very sharp in matters of finances. They also have a very practical way of living and are always meticulous in their day to day lives. Read on to know more about your daily horoscope prediction-

Some important facts about the Aquarius zodiac sign

Aquarius: January 20-February 18

Element: Air

Lucky Number: 3,2 and 9

Ruling Planet: Uranus

Lucky colour: Yellow

Aquarius Predictions - What to expect today?

The new year began with you planning the whole day on what you will be doing throughout the year. Keeping yourself busy throughout the year is your only goal, but make sure you are ready for celebrating the results too. In terms of career, love, health and money read how the day will unfold for you.

Love

Spend some time with your partner today as it is the perfect time for a perfect getaway. Make sure you have ample time to spend with your family members because it will give you peace of mind. Singles are likely to meet someone new and take a step ahead in life.

Career

Those thinking about changing career and starting everything from scratch have a fruitful future only if they take practical decisions now. Students wanting to study abroad should take a firm decision and weigh in all the risks before making a decision. Be wise.

Health

Travelling to a new country is likely to happen for some of you. Although the very thought of it brings butterflies to your stomach, there might be times when it takes a toll on your health. Take adequate rest and stay hydrated to lead a healthy life.