Cancer Horoscope For December 28, 2019 | Cancer Daily Predictions

Cancerians are highly unpredictable in their approach. However, Cancer also is a compassionate sign. Cancerians are capable of having colossal empathy towards people. Sometimes they are moody but winning a Cancer’s trust will ensure you a lifetime of friendship and support. They don’t forgive easily and tend to hold grudges against people who have wronged them. Cancerians don’t get angry quickly, but when they do, it's very difficult to calm them down.

Cancer Horoscope – What to expect today?

Your curious and inquisitive behaviour might get you into trouble today. Others will be angry with you for keeping a piece of vital information as a secret. It would be good if you strengthen ties with friends and give up your present attitude. Do yourself a favour and start the day with a thorough evaluation of what needs to be done and how you are going to go about it.

Love

Your stars are not falling in your favour today. However, you will feel emotional and that will be for your own good. You will, as a result, feel a lot more agitated and nervous than usual. All the above could, unsurprisingly, harm your sentimental life. Singles will be incredibly impulsive and unpredictable on this final Saturday of the year.

Career

You have been working hard for weeks now and it is the time when your hard work is gaining some recognition it deserves. However, this is not enough to cheer you up. Try everything in your power to keep your mood swings under control. The workload might increase due to your colleagues being unwell.

Health

Your bad mood will inevitably have a negative impact on your relationships today. Blame it on the Moon/Uranus square. This is not a very good day from a health point of view as planetary transits are hard for you. Today, your resistance against odds will be very low.

Finance

Today you are going to maintain a good rapport with your colleagues who may recommend you some good schemes to save money. If you need money, apply for a loan and you will get it. You also need to have a look at your credits this week.

