In Pics: Vienna Adjudged 'most Livable City' In The World By EIU | Check Complete List

Quick links:
EIU’s Global Liveability Index quantifies the challenges presented to an individual’s lifestyle in cities across the world. The present list examines 140 cities across the world.
Vienna, Austria was ranked the most livable city of 2022. Located on the Danube river, the capital city boasts of intellectuals and artists such as Sigmund Freud. It scored a 99.1 on the list.
Copenhagen, Denmark scored the second rank on the list. It sits on the coastal islands of Zealand and Amager. The vibrant city attracts millions of tourists every year. It scored 98 points overall.
Zurich, Switzerland, third on the list, is a pre-medieval city known for its picturesque landscapes. It is a centre for banking and finance. It got a score of 96.3.
only global banking and finance,
Calgary, Canada was ranked fourth on the list. Filled with skyscrapers, the city is Canada's oil capital. It also got a score of 96.3.
Vancouver, Canada came fifth in the rankings. It is a bustling west coast seaport in British Columbia and is among Canada’s densest, most ethnically diverse cities. It secured a score of 96.1.
Geneva, Switzerland is the headquarters of the United Nations ad Red Cross. Surrounded by the Alps and Jura mountains, the city has views of dramatic Mont Blanc. It got a 95.9 score on the list.
Frankfurt, Germany is located on the river Main. It is a major financial hub that's home to the European Central Bank. The city scored 95.7 points.
Toronto, Canada scored the 8th rank. It is a dynamic metropolis with a core of soaring skyscrapers, all dwarfed by the iconic, free-standing CN Tower. The city got 95.4 overall scores.
Amsterdam, The Netherlands is known for its artistic heritage, elaborate canal system and narrow houses with gabled facades and legacies of the 17th century. It got total of 95.3 points.
Osaka, Japan is a large port city and commercial centre on the island of Honshu. It houses Sumiyoshi-Taisha, one of the oldest shrines in Japan. It scored 95.1 points in total.