In Pics: Vienna Adjudged 'most Livable City' In The World By EIU | Check Complete List

EIU’s Global Liveability Index quantifies challenges presented to an individual’s lifestyle in cities across the world.The list examines 140 cities in the world

Written By
Riya Baibhawi
Livability Index 2022
EIU’s Global Liveability Index quantifies the challenges presented to an individual’s lifestyle in cities across the world. The present list examines 140 cities across the world. 

Livability Index 2022
Vienna, Austria was ranked the most livable city of 2022. Located on the Danube river, the capital city boasts of intellectuals and artists such as Sigmund Freud. It scored a 99.1 on the list. 

 

 

 

Livability Index 2022
Copenhagen, Denmark scored the second rank on the list. It sits on the coastal islands of Zealand and Amager. The vibrant city attracts millions of tourists every year. It scored 98 points overall. 

 

Livability Index 2022
Zurich, Switzerland, third on the list, is a pre-medieval city known for its picturesque landscapes. It is a centre for banking and finance. It got a score of 96.3.

 

 

Livability Index 2022
Calgary, Canada was ranked fourth on the list. Filled with skyscrapers, the city is Canada's oil capital.  It also got a score of 96.3.

Livability Index 2022
Vancouver, Canada came fifth in the rankings. It is a bustling west coast seaport in British Columbia and is among Canada’s densest, most ethnically diverse cities. It secured a score of 96.1.

Livability Index 2022
Geneva, Switzerland is the headquarters of the United Nations ad Red Cross. Surrounded by the Alps and Jura mountains, the city has views of dramatic Mont Blanc. It got a 95.9 score on the list. 

Livability Index 2022
Frankfurt, Germany is located on the river Main. It is a major financial hub that's home to the European Central Bank. The city scored 95.7 points. 

Livability Index 2022
Toronto, Canada scored the 8th rank. It is a dynamic metropolis with a core of soaring skyscrapers, all dwarfed by the iconic, free-standing CN Tower. The city got 95.4 overall scores. 

Livability Index 2022
Amsterdam, The Netherlands is known for its artistic heritage, elaborate canal system and narrow houses with gabled facades and legacies of the 17th century. It got total of 95.3 points. 

Livability Index 2022
Osaka, Japan is a large port city and commercial centre on the island of Honshu. It houses Sumiyoshi-Taisha, one of the oldest shrines in Japan. It scored 95.1 points in total. 

Livability Index 2022
Melbourne, Australia along with Osaka, scored 10th rank. Capital of Victoria, the city boasts of modern Federation Square development, with plazas, bars, and restaurants. It got 95.1 scores overall. 

