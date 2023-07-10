South Africa Announces Next BRICS Summit To Be 'physical' Despite Warrant Against Putin

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, on Monday, announced that next month's BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summit on July 9 in Johannesburg will be an in-person event. Sharing the video of his annoucnement on his Twitter handle, Ramaphosa said, "We are going to have a physical BRICS summit … It's not going to be virtual."

Notably, the BRICS leaders have not held an in-person summit for almost three years. In his tweet, Ramaphosa wrote, "The interest in the upcoming #BRICS Summit has been overwhelming, with a number of countries seeking to join #BRICS as members and this is one of the items we will be reflecting on as #BRICS Leaders. We will also reflect on the geopolitical situation, the need for financial support to support development efforts on the continent and climate change. #ANCNEC"

Will Putin attend the BRICS summit?

The South African President did not specifically mention if Russian President Vladamir Putin would attend the summit. Putin has been subjected to an international arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court (ICC) over accusations that Russia unlawfully deported Ukrainian children. South Africa, being a member of the ICC, is expected to arrest Putin if he arrives in the country, as per ICC mandate.

Notably, since the release of the warrant, South Africa has maintained a neutral position on the issue. "This war must be settled and there should be peace through negotiations," Ramaphosa told reporters on June 16, reported Radio Free Europe. "We argue that there must be de-escalation on both sides."

However, defying International law, the South African government has granted Putin diplomatic immunity from any arrest or detention for his potential BRICS summit visit.