Another Hindu Temple Desecrated In Karachi; BJP Condemns Harassment Of Pakistan Minorities

Amid the worsening plight of religious minorities in Pakistan, another incident of temple desecration was reported in Karachi on Monday. A Hindu temple in the Ranchore Line area of Karachi was vandalized on the night of December 20 and the statue of Hindu deity Jog Maya was damaged using a hammer by miscreants, as per local news.

The accused was later apprehended by the public and handed over to local police. According to media reports, the accused has been booked under relevant sections for entering and vandalizing the temple.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa condemned the incident, calling it a "state-backed terror against minorities."

"Another Hindu temple desecrated in Ranchore line, Karachi Pakistan Attackers justified vandalism saying 'Temple is unworthy of being a place of worship'. This is state-backed terror against minorities of Pakistan," Sirsa tweeted.

He urged External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar to raise this issue at the global level to support the freedom of religion of Hindus/Sikhs across the border.

Minorities in Pakistan are distressed with such continued attack on their faith while the Pak Govt chooses to stay mute over such harassment



Minorities in Pakistan are distressed with such continued attack on their faith while the Pak Govt chooses to stay mute over such harassment

I urge @DrSJaishankar Ji to raise this issue at global level to support the freedom of religion of Hindus/Sikhs across the border

Harassment of minorities in Pakistan

Earlier in October, unidentified thieves had desecrated Hanuman Devi Mata Mandir in Sindh province. They stole jewellery and cash worth thousands of rupees. Last month, unidentified individuals ransacked a Hindu temple in Kotri, Sindh province, Pakistan, inciting fury amongst local Hindus. After smashing idols, the perpetrators fled with lakhs of cash and other valuables.

In recent years, there has been a surge in attacks on places of worship of religious minorities in Pakistan. The sufferings of religious minorities in Pakistan continue to persist as there have been repeated incidents of violence against the minorities, abduction of girls from the minority community, forceful conversions, and the vandalism of religious institutions. These are just a few of the many attacks reported on religious minorities in Pakistan.

The country has been repeatedly slammed by the international community for not safeguarding the interest of its minorities.