Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's PTI admitted to the country's role in the deadly 26/11 Mumbai terror attack on a debate with Arnab Goswami on Wednesday. In a debate moderated by Republic Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) spokesperson Abdul Samad Yaqoob accepted that Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab and other terrorists involved in the Mumbai terror attacks were Pakistani.

"There is no harm in accepting that Kasab and others who committed the 26/11 terror attack were Pakistani, but they were not sponsored by Pakistan," Pakistan PM Imran Khan party's spokesperson Abdul Samad Yaqoob said. He further, shockingly, said that what is wrong in carrying out terrorist attacks.

Lashing out at Pakistan, Major General (Retired) GD Bakshi said that Islamabad nurtured terrorists, citing Al-Qaeda terrorist Osama Bin Laden skulking near Pakistan military campus. "They had Osama within 1 km of a Pakistan military campus; It was claimed he was in the caves of Tora-Bora while he was actually in a bungalow they had built for him and his wives," he said.

The 26/11 attack is a series of terrorist attacks that took place in November 2008 when 10 Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) carried out 12 coordinated shootings and bombings in Mumbai. In the attacks, 174 people died, including 9 terrorists. The only terrorist captured alive by police was Ajmal Kasab. He was executed by hanging on November 12, 2012, at 7:30 am.

'Pakistan Army, ISI Trained Me': Captured Lashkar Terrorist Confesses

Imran Khan-led Pakistan's role in spread terrorism is not new. Ali Babar Patra, a 190year-old terrorist captured by Indian Amry, confessed on camera that he was trained by Pakistan Army and its intelligence - Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI). Speaking to reporters, the captured terrorist said that he was given financial help of Rs 25,000 for his ailing mother's treatment. He also revealed that the Pakistan Army was aiding terrorists to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.

"Without Pakistan Army, no terrorist can sneak into ISI. We were given firearms and training by ISI. We were told to go for the mission and asked to stay out of detail. I was recruited by Lashkar. There were overall 6 terrorists launched by Pak Army for infiltration. Most instructions are given by Pakistani Army personnel," the surrendered terrorist said.

Exposing Pakistan's modus operandi, he said that the young people were told that Islam is in danger. "I was poor and mislead. I met a boy who was from Lashkar-e-Taiba. After my father's death, I started working. I have an elder sister and my brother has died," he said.