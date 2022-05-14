Afghanistan: Taliban Recruiting Teenagers Into Their Ranks As Militants; WATCH

A teenage boy dressed as a Taliban militant can be seen in an exclusive video accessed by the Republic Media Network from Afghanistan. The video was captured by passengers in Afghanistan's Baghlan province as the teenage soldier questions the commuters about where they are going and where they have come from. The video evidence comes at a time when Taliban defence minister Mullah Yaqoob has ordered his fighters not to recruit teenagers.

Mullah Hebtullah Akhundzada, the Taliban's Supreme Leader, had also ordered military authorities not to recruit teenagers to their ranks. According to Khaama Press, Akhundzada issued a directive prohibiting teenagers from entering Taliban military sites or participating in military operations. The decree required military officials to strictly implement the order, and the military commission was tasked with disarming those who did not comply.

Meanwhile, the Taliban ordered women to cover their faces in public recently, reintroducing a signature policy of their previous hardline rule and escalating restrictions that have sparked outrage at home and abroad. The ideal face covering, according to the group, was the all-encompassing blue burqa, referring to the garment that was required for women in public during the Taliban's previous 1996-2001 rule.

Afghan crisis

The international community has made basic human rights and girls' education a key demand for any future recognition of the Taliban administration, which seized control of the country in August as foreign forces withdrew. The $7 billion in frozen Afghan central bank assets on US soil, half of which the Biden administration is seeking to free up to help the Afghan people, is a key piece of leverage held by Washington over the group.

Since the group took over, the United States and other countries have cut development aid and sanctioned the banking system, pushing Afghanistan into economic ruin. Further, last month, the US State Department said in its annual Country Reports on Human Rights Practices that significant human rights violations occurred both before and after the Taliban assumed power on August 15, 2021.

According to the report, reliable claims of extrajudicial murders by security forces forced disappearances of anti-government troops, torture, and incidences of harsh, inhumane, or humiliating treatment or punishment by security forces were among the human rights concerns. It also contains reports of the Taliban imposing significant limits on free expression and the media, including censorship and violence against journalists; severe restrictions on religious freedom; and restrictions on the right to leave the country.

