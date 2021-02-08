Last Updated:

IN PICS | Floods Leave Indonesian Village Submerged In Red Water, Here's Why

Breathtaking views of blood-river flowing through an Indonesian village Jenggot was seen after the flood hit the Batik-manufacturing hub on Saturday.

Written By
Aanchal Nigam
Indonesian village turns red
1/9
Credits: @alexjourneyID/Twitter

Breathtaking views of a river coloured in red, flowing through an Indonesian village Jenggot was seen after the flood hit the Batik-manufacturing hub on Saturday.

Indonesian village turns red
2/9
Credits: @alexjourneyID/Twitter

Thousands of internet users flooded social media platforms with photos and videos of the village south of Pekalongan city in Central Java. 

Indonesian village turns red
3/9
Credits: @alexjourneyID/Twitter

The images of crimson-coloured water flowing in the village, according to a Twitter user Ayah E Arek-Arek should not "get into bad hands of hoax spreaders".

Indonesian village turns red
4/9
Credits: @deZabedrosky/Twitter

Pekalongan city is known for manufacturing Batik, which is a traditional Indonesian technique of utilising wax to resist water-based dyes and depict patterns and drawings on mostly fabric. 

Indonesian village turns red
5/9
Credits: @deZabedrosky/Twitter

Moreover, it is a usual sight for the village-swellers to see different coloured water flowing through the streets during the flood season.

Indonesian village turns red
6/9
Credits: @deZabedrosky/Twitter

As per reports, another village in the north of the city witnessed bright green-coloured water during a flood last month.

Indonesian village turns red
7/9
Credits: Harviyan Perdana Putra⁣/ANTARA

Reportedly, The head of Pekalongan disaster relief, Dimas Arga Yudha, confirmed that the photos being circulated were real.

Indonesian village turns red
8/9
Credits: Harviyan Perdana Putra⁣/ANTARA

He further added, "The red flood is due to the batik dye, which has been hit by the flood. It will disappear when it mixes with rain after a while."

Indonesian village turns red
9/9
Credits: Harviyan Perdana Putra⁣/ANTARA

The seasonal rains and high tides in the past few days have caused dozens of landslides and widespread flooding across several cities Indonesia.

