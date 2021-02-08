IN PICS | Floods Leave Indonesian Village Submerged In Red Water, Here's Why

Quick links:
Breathtaking views of a river coloured in red, flowing through an Indonesian village Jenggot was seen after the flood hit the Batik-manufacturing hub on Saturday.
Thousands of internet users flooded social media platforms with photos and videos of the village south of Pekalongan city in Central Java.
The images of crimson-coloured water flowing in the village, according to a Twitter user Ayah E Arek-Arek should not "get into bad hands of hoax spreaders".
Pekalongan city is known for manufacturing Batik, which is a traditional Indonesian technique of utilising wax to resist water-based dyes and depict patterns and drawings on mostly fabric.
Moreover, it is a usual sight for the village-swellers to see different coloured water flowing through the streets during the flood season.
As per reports, another village in the north of the city witnessed bright green-coloured water during a flood last month.
Reportedly, The head of Pekalongan disaster relief, Dimas Arga Yudha, confirmed that the photos being circulated were real.
He further added, "The red flood is due to the batik dye, which has been hit by the flood. It will disappear when it mixes with rain after a while."