Against the backdrop of an unprecedented economic crisis in Sri Lanka, on March 31 anguished residents reached the residence of President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in Mirihina, demanding his resignation. In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Tamil National Alliance MP MA Sumanthiran said that citizens are exasperated with the incumbent President and have lost faith in their representatives. Highlighting that nepotism is part and parcel of the current Sri Lankan administration, the leader of the Jaffna and Kilinochchi electoral district mentioned that eight family members of the President are members of the government and this inclusion poses questions about the transparency and objectives of the administration.

"Nepotism is also prevalent in this Rajapaksa government. President's 8 family members are part of the government. People are unaware of who the eventual beneficiaries and bondholders are. It is coming to be the worst economic phase the country has ever witnessed," the Sri Lankan leader said while adding that people's anger is directed against the government.

'Sri Lanka is in absolute mess'

He mentioned that ordinary citizens and residents in Sri Lanka are facing massive shortages of basic supplies like food to eat, procure and fuel to cook.

"They (Sri Lankans) want the President to go and have taken to the streets for that reason. Their political fortunes are over. However, chasing them out won't give answers as this has actually got out of hand totally. This country is in an absolute mess where political leaders are giving weak voices to what the government is doing," he said.

Further, he stated that the situation is such that mass protests are taking place and with no opposition or external factor to regulate the demonstrations.

"There is no coordinator and protests are unplanned with violent protestors and if it is unchanneled, we can end up in an anarchic situation," he added.

What do citizens fear presently, as the law and order situation deteriorates?

Notably, Sumanthiran said that the Sri Lankan administration was aware of the potential economic crisis when the government announced tax cuts in 2019, eyeing impending general elections. He further mentioned that the Rajapaksa-led regime has always intended to strengthen the military and that diverted the resources of the country.

'Militarisation remains one of the biggest issues as against Sri Lanka's budget issue. Increasing numbers in the military and empowering military hardware' was the primary focus of the government, the MP said.

"The tax relief was introduced in 2019 owing to polls that were approaching. It was because of those tax cuts that companies started going down coupled with heavy military spending," he added while stating, "This has completely gone out of hand."