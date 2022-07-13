Sri Lanka's President Gotabaya Rajapaksa Escaped To Maldives With Govt's Approval: MoD

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa, who fled the country with his wife and 2 bodyguards, were subjected to full approval by the Ministry of Defense for immigration, customs and other laws to fly to the Maldives, confirmed Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director. The country's air force facilitated the transportation of Rajapaksa to the Maldives according to the constitution and power vested upon the President.

"Sri Lankan President, the first lady along with 2 bodyguards were subjected to full approval by Ministry of Defense for immigration, customs & other laws to fly to the Maldives. Air Force aircraft was provided to them in the early morning of July 13," a statement from the press release of the Sri Lankan Air Force Media Director read.

Republic Media Network has learnt through its sources that President Gotabaya arrived in Maldives along with his wife and 2 bodyguards at around 03:00 AM (Local time). The Sri Lankans living in the Maldives tried to gather outside the airport, however, the Maldivian security forces have made sure that there is no security lapse, sources told Republic. They also revealed that Rajapaksa has not signed any resignation letter, making him still the president of the island country.

Earlier on Tuesday, it was reported that the Sri Lankan President had tried to flee the country on Monday night, but the airport authorities barred him from taking the flight. The local media claimed that the President tried to catch a flight to Dubai but airport staff stood in his way and forced him to beat a humiliating retreat.

Anti-govt protests in Sri Lanka

Sri Lankan citizens have grown increasingly discontent with the Rajapaksa government, whom they blame for the economic woes in the country. The Sri Lankan President reportedly fled his palace on Saturday after thousands of protesters stormed his private residence.

Last month, Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the country’s economy had collapsed. The government's negotiations with the IMF have been complex as the Sri Lankan government has declared bankruptcy.