Russia-Ukraine War: About 300 Wounded Russian Soldiers Evacuated From Ukraine's Volnovakha

As the Russia-Ukraine war enters day 45, about 300 wounded Russian soldiers were evacuated from Volnovakha. This came after Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov had told that Russia had suffered a "significant" loss of its military troops in Ukraine.

According to NATO, fierce resistance from Ukraine’s defenders has killed 7,000 to 15,000 Russian soldiers, denying Moscow the lightning victory it sought. A senior NATO military official had said that, based on information from Ukrainian authorities, the alliance’s estimate was made.

As of March 24, Ukraine had released a few details about its own military losses, stating that nearly 1,300 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed.

As the Russia- Ukraine war continues to intensify, Putin's forces have admitted that they are suffering significant losses on the battlefield. Calling the casualties 'a huge tragedy' for the country, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Sky News, "We have significant losses of troops. It's a huge tragedy for us".

Speaking of the possibility of Russian President Vladimir Putin ending the war, he said Putin won't decide to stop the invasion of Ukraine.

Russia-Ukraine war: At least 50 people killed in attack on railway station

Earlier on Friday, April 8, the UK’s Defense Ministry informed that Russian troops deployed in the north of Ukraine have withdrawn and at least some of them will be transferred to the eastern Donbass region. Meanwhile, in a tragic event, at least 50 people were killed and more than 80 injured in a rocket attack on a crowded train station in the eastern Ukrainian city of Kramatorsk.

Since the war started on February 24, several Ukrainian towns and cities have been destroyed beyond recognition; over 10 million people have been displaced, and hundreds of civilians have been killed.

According to the UN refugee agency, an estimated 3.2 million Ukrainian people have left for neighbouring countries since Putin's forces began military operations in the country.

On February 24, Russia launched attacks on Ukraine that quickly spread across the country as Russian forces attacked from three sides by land, sea, and air. The war was declared after Russia decided to recognise two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent and ordered its army to launch a “peacekeeping operation” in the area.

