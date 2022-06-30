In Pics: Ukrainians Mount Efforts To Rebuild Their Lives Despite Looming Russian Threat

Quick links:
A part of a mortar shell lays on a road in Yahidne village, as civilians rebuild their homes after being damaged by Russian airstrikes.
A man looks at his home damaged by Russian strikes in Yahidne village, northern Chernihiv region.
Markings on the wall were done by children and adults in the basement of a school that was used as a bomb shelter when the village was being attacked by Russian troops
A few months after Russian troops retreated from Yahidne, civilians started rebuilding their homes that were destroyed due to bombardment.