In Pics: Ukrainians Mount Efforts To Rebuild Their Lives Despite Looming Russian Threat

As Russia-Ukraine war continues to escalate, with Kremlin troops relentlessly fighting with Ukraine's military, Ukrainians have started rebuilding their homes

A part of a mortar shell lays on a road in Yahidne village, as civilians rebuild their homes after being damaged by Russian airstrikes.

A man rebuilds his home after being destroyed by Russian strikes in Chernihiv region.

Women work to rebuild a damaged fire department from Russian strikes, in Makariv, Kyiv region.

A man looks at his home damaged by Russian strikes in Yahidne village, northern Chernihiv region.

Markings on the wall were done by children and adults in the basement of a school that was used as a bomb shelter when the village was being attacked by Russian troops

Ukrainians continue to rebuild their homes after being destroyed by the Russian strike

A few months after Russian troops retreated from Yahidne, civilians started rebuilding their homes that were destroyed due to bombardment.

Flowers grow outside a school damaged from Russian strikes.

Russian ordinance on the ground of a concert hall damaged by strikes, in Yahidne village.

Tags: Russia-Ukraine War, Ukraine, Ukrainian infrastructure
