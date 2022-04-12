Putin-Lukashenko Address Joint Press Meet; Vows To Counter 'war Of Sanctions', Deepen Ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday addressed a joint press briefing with his Belarusian counterpart Alexander Lukashenko wherein he stressed the requirement to bolster ties between the two countries to counter the 'war of sanctions.' Talking about how Russia and Belarus were guided by common principles of friendship, shared past, and values, Putin asserted that the two countries would work to 'counter attempts standing in way of their development'.

"I strongly believe that as we witness a war of sanctions against us, we need to further deepen our integration. We will work to counter any attempts standing in way of our development. It does not make any sense to stop Russia, and with Belarus, we have very close ties. This only makes us stronger. We will not self isolate ourselves from others," said Putin.

"We are seeking to regulate bilateral trade. We also agreed on an international treaty for the energy market and we are trading on the Russian ruble which minimizes the effect of foreign activities on our economy," he added.

Furthermore, the Russian President shared that a law will be adopted to enable Belarusian companies to work in the Russian space industry. "Sixty years ago, Yuri Gagarin was the first man in space, opening a new era. Today, Lukashenko and I visited the key facilities in the space launch centre and spoke with employees. What we saw during this visit and our track record in the space industry demonstrates that Russia remains a leader in the space industry, it is vibrant and developing its R&D capabilities."

He added, "Our cooperation has developed in the sector through joint programs and we will further reinforce ties in this sector. A law will be adopted to enable Belarusian companies to work in this region. Next year, we will send Belarus personnel into space. "

'Bucha was a special operation of Britain': Belarus

Thanking Russia for the 'warm hospitality,' Belarus President Alexander Lukashenko claimed that if Russia had delayed its special military operation in Ukraine, 'a crushing blow' was being prepared against it. In a massive claim, he alleged that the Bucha massacre was a 'psychological special operation' carried out by Britain.

"This is an amazing land and I have been dreaming about visiting this place for a long time, it has left a big impression on me. This is not a world-class project, but more than that. Space matters for both our countries. The Soviet Union made a major contribution to the development of cosmonautics. Belarus is part of the space club, and we are proud of its achievements," he said.

"It's like in Bucha. Everyone's screaming we should introduce another package. Today, we discussed in detail, their psychological special operation which was carried out by Britain. If Russia delayed this military operation, a crushing blow was being prepared on the territory of Russia and neighbouring areas," he added.