Following heavy shelling in several parts of Ukraine, Russia has declared a partial ceasefire in Ukraine on Saturday. Moscow has now announced its decision to allow humanitarian corridors out of the Ukrainian cities of Mariupol and Volnovakha. According to Russia's defence ministry, as cited by Russian news agencies Interfax, a route connecting Mariupol and Volnovakha has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor where citizens are allowed to leave and get access to medical facilities.

Following continued attacks, Russia's defence ministry has now announced the route connecting Mariupol and Volnovakha as demilitarized zones. As per the ministry, the people of these crisis-hit cities will be allowed to leave and seek aid. The Mariupol- Nikolskoe - Rozovka - Pologi - Orekhov - Zaporozhye route has been chosen as a humanitarian corridor, the authorities of Mariupol said. The route is about 64 km which will take over an hour to cover on a vehicle. The area has been demilitarised and thus won’t suffer shelling anymore.

Here's what the Route looks like -

Russia Ukraine ceasefire to allow residents to evacuate from Ukrainian cities

The Russian defence ministry said that ceasefire will allow residents to evacuate from the war-torn nation. "Today, March 5, from 10 am Moscow time, the Russian side declares a regime of silence and opens humanitarian corridors for the exit of civilians from Mariupol and Volnovakha," the Russian defence ministry was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies. Earlier on Friday, the Mariupol city mayor, Vadym Boychenko, had said that the area has been cut off from all basic necessities and added the residents were now left out without food and water. In a televised address, he narrated the horrific situation of the city wherein he said that the area of more than 400,000 residents has now been left out without electricity, water, food, medicine and other basic necessities.

Zelenskyy accuses NATO of 'greenlighting' bombing on Ukraine

After NATO turned down his request to impose a no-fly zone over Ukraine on Friday, Volodymyr Zelenskyy came down heavily on the 30-member alliance. The war-hit nation was pitching for the imposition of the no-fly zone to prevent Russia from invading its airspace and launching attacks. In a late-night address, Zelenskyy claimed that NATO had greenlighted the bombing of his country by its refusal to close the airspace.

Holding NATO responsible for every new death that will take place in Ukraine as a result of Russia's shelling, he contended that the international alliance lacked confidence. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy remarked, "NATO summit is a very weak and lost summit. At this summit, we saw that not everyone considers the fight for the freedom of Europe its main priority. For 9 days, we have seen a harsh war. Our cities are being destroyed, our people and children, residential areas, churches, schools are being shot. Everything that provides people with a normal life is being shot. They (Russia) want to continue it."

The announcement on the no-fly zone plea came during the extraordinary meeting of the NATO Foreign Ministers in Brussels on Friday. NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg made it clear that the only way for the organization to implement a no-fly zone would be to send NATO planes to shoot down Russian ones, which could turn out to be a big escalation risk. He also stressed that NATO is not a part of this conflict started by Russia.

