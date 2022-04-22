Russia: Preparations For Victory Day Parade On May 9 Underway In Moscow, WATCH

Victory Day, which falls on May 9 is one of the most important holidays celebrated with a military parade in Russia. The Russian military has started preparations for this year's Victory Day celebrations. Visuals accessed by Republic Media Network show the Russian military's preparations for the Victory Day Parade in Moscow. The footage shows the convoy of military vehicles driving in Russia's capital, Ring Road.

It is to mention here that Russia on May 9 marks the victory of the Soviet Union over Nazi Germany in the Great Patriot War which took place between 1941 and 1945. According to the Russian Defence Ministry, the movement of military vehicles that will be involved in the Victory Day parade on Red Square has started from the Alabino testing ground outside Moscow to Pechatniky in Russia's capital, TASS reported. The convoys include over 100 military vehicles, typhoon armoured vehicles, S-400 Triumph anti-aircraft missile system, Yars missile system and specialized vehicles for technical support. Alexander Nurizade, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry’s department for work with compatriots abroad, told TASS that celebrations for Victory Day will happen in more than 100 countries around the world. In 2021, Russia held the Victory Day Parade on Moscow’s Red Square and it had the participation of more than 12,000 troops and around 190 items of military and special hardware as well as 76 aircraft and helicopters.

Russia seeks to showcase 'significant successes' ahead of May 9: UK

Earlier on 21 April, the Britain Defence Ministry in its latest intelligence update about the ongoing situation in Ukraine stated that Russia seeks to showcase "significant successes" ahead of the annual Victory Day celebrations on May 9. The UK Defence Ministry further added, "This could affect how quickly and forcefully they attempt to conduct operations in the run-up to this date." It is to mention here that the Russian military offensive in Ukraine continues for day 58. The hostilities between the two warring nations have led to deaths and destruction in the war-torn nation.

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine - 21 April 2022



Find out more about the UK government's response: https://t.co/8v54OEcrMa



🇺🇦 #StandWithUkraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/iMDgTAQ9YV — Ministry of Defence 🇬🇧 (@DefenceHQ) April 21, 2022

Image: RepublicWorld