Russia-Ukraine War: 21 Indian Sailors Stuck On Board Merchant Ship At Mykolaiv Port

Around 21 Indian sailors on board a merchant ship are stuck at the Port of Mykolaiv amid the ongoing war in Ukraine. However, all 21 sailors are “safe” and in "regular contact" with their families as well as the ship manning agency, PTI reported quoting agency founder and CEO Sanjay Prashar. It is pertinent to mention that India through 'Operation Ganga' has been evacuating its nationals, mainly students from the war-torn country.

Meanwhile, Sanjay Prashar informed PTI that 24 other ships are also docked at the port and have Indian sailors onboard as well. The ship manning agency - MV Maritime is following the ongoing developments and keeping all authorities concerned in the loop including the External Affairs Ministry, the Indian Embassy and sector regulator Director General of Shipping, Prashar added.

"The crew has not come out of the vessel since the war broke out between Russia and Ukraine late last month and a strict vigil is being maintained on the ship," said Prashar. "Presently the vessel is berthed at Port Mykolaiv itself. There are a total of 25 ships, including ours. There are other ships which have got Indian seafarers. As far as our ship is concerned, both the crew and ship are presently safe," he added

'Internet and Satellite Communication is working'

Moreover, he also informed that internet and satellite communication onboard the vessel are also working. "We are at present in touch with all the crew and their families. Also, the crew themselves are also in direct touch with their family members," Prashar told PTI. Additionally, he said that as per the information available with his company, the Port is not working

"Russian forces probably are very close to the Port on the Black Sea coast. If the Russian forces come into the Port and they allow couple of ships to leave then it is fine. Otherwise, we would need some assistance from the port authority, including some tug boats and other kinds of services to allow the vessel to safely depart," Prashar added

Speaking about evacuation of the crew in case of an emergency, he remarked that the nearest Poland border is 900 km far. Moreover, he added that moving to a safe location in Kyiv would mean a travel of 500 km from the port city. He maintained that it is not possible for the stranded sailors to reach any of these two places right now

"We are very watchful. So, instead of staying in a bunker or inside Ukraine anywhere else, the expert and the Master judgement is better stay on board," he added

Even so, the company is submitting a status report to the Indian Embassy every day, Sanjay Prashar told PTI. He also said there are a couple of other agencies that are involved in this issue such as the International Water Transport Federation (IWTF) and the National Union of Seafarers of India (NUSI). According to IWTF Executive Board Member and NUSI General Secretary Abdulgani Serang, his association is in constant touch with its Ukrainian counterpart over the issue of 21 Indian sailors stranded in Ukraine.

With PTI inputs