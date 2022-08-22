Last Updated:

Russia's Attacks On Ukraine Continue To Push Civilians Into Crises As War Enters Day 180

As the Russian forces continue to attack several Ukrainian cities including-- Donbass and the bordering regions of Kyiv, thousands of people lost their lives.

Russia claimed to have shot down a Ukrainian drone in Crimea on Saturday. The drone was reportedly headed for Moscow's crucial military base.

Meanwhile, a number of Ukrainians' started returning to their homes as they spent all their money while staying in disputed regions. 

As the ravaging war continued even after five months, a resident of Malotaranivka village returned to his house after suffering from a disability. 

A gravedigger shovelled soil to bury a 35-year-old man killed in the Russian attack last month. According to AP, the deceased had returned to his native place two days before the brutal attack.

On the outskirts of Pokrovsk, A man walked away from a crater in the aftermath of a Russian rocket attack.

A large column of burned-out and captured Russian tanks and infantry carriers were displayed in the Ukrainian capital, resulting in a large gathering of people on August 20.  

Ukrainian soldiers ran as a missile strike hit a residential area in eastern Ukraine. According to the news agency AP, over 50 people were killed in the attack. 

 A 26-year-old, displaced Ukrainian woman held her 8-month-old son on a train leaving for Dnipro. Since the onset of the war, millions of people fled home and hundreds were waiting for their turn.

Blood stains were captured on a door in the hallway of the apartment of 66-year-old Volodymyr, after a missile strike hit a residential area in Kramatorsk.

